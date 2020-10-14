GEA : BluQ with the GEA CompaX compressor proves its worth in field tests

The GEA BluQ chiller with GEA CompaX, one of the world's first semi-hermetic compact screw compressor for ammonia, has proved to be a great success in field tests at Wolf Butterback KG. (Photo: GEA)

The GEA BluQ chiller with GEA CompaX, one of the world's first semi-hermetic compact screw compressor for ammonia, has proved to be a great success in field tests at Wolf Butterback KG. The company is a specialist manufacturer of Danish pastries that it sells frozen to bakeries, ready to cook for their customers.

In 2018 Wolf ButterBack wished to expand its capacity to accommodate business growth. As part of this expansion the company installed the GEA technology to act as a base-load machine in a system of several chillers to provide cooling power to re-cool the CO 2 deep freezing system.

Jens Geyer, Head of Cooling Technology at Woolf ButterBack, said that he was impressed by the small footprint of the plant and the intuitive OMNI control system that controls the entire chiller system. 'The chiller with the GEA CompaX, has been in use here since 2018 and, in that time, has logged 15,000 operating hours, meaning it's been in operation almost 24/7,' he said. 'Even on hot summer days, with outside temperatures of up to 36°C, the compressor worked perfectly and responded impressively to load changes.'