GEA : Dr. Mark Schneeberger is new Head of Application Development Beverages & Beer at GEA

Dr. Mark Schneeberger, new Head of Application Development Beverages & Beer at GEA (photo: GEA)

Dr. Mark Schneeberger has been appointed Head of Application Development Beverages & Beer at GEA in Kitzingen as of October 1, 2020, succeeding Dr. Rudolf Michel, who retires at the end of March 2021.

This places Dr. Schneeberger in charge of activities with the GEA technology group in the areas of research and development, product management, lean management and IP management in collaboration with GEA Global Technology. A trained brewer, Dr. Schneeberger gained his degree and doctorate in brewing and beverage technology at the Technical University of Munich and, after initial professional experience elsewhere, joined the GEA technology group as project manager in 2014. He was later appointed director of brewery projects in South Korea and the Philippines.

Dr. Michel headed the development department for beverage and beer applications at GEA from 2007 and, in February 2019, was appointed Chairman of the Doemens Board of Trustees, where he has worked with great commitment to promote intensive exchange between students and the technology group. A trained brewer and maltster, he studied brewing and beverage technology at the Technical University of Munich - just like his successor Dr. Schneeberger - and became highly regarded in the industry thanks to his outstanding accomplishments and professional network.

'We are delighted to have found a highly qualified successor for this important position in Dr. Schneeberger and would like to thank Dr. Michel for his longstanding commitment,' said Andreas Holleber, Vice President Global Technology Centre - Beer & Alcoholic Beverages at GEA. Dr. Michel will continue to make his in-depth expert knowledge and experience available to the Company in an advisory capacity for a further six months.