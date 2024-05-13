ESG
Roadshow
Presentation
GEA Group AG
April 2024
GEA Group - a strong company
Employees
Revenue
EBITDA
before restructuring
expenses
FY
18,773
5,373
774
2023
full-time equivalents
EUR million
EUR million
EBITDA
Order intake
before restructuring
expenses
14.4 5,469
percentage of
EUR million
revenue
2
Leading technologies and positions in attractive Food, Beverages and Pharma markets
Food
Food
Dairy Farming
Beverages
Pharma & healthcare
and Processing
Every third chicken
nugget is produced using
GEA technology
Chemical
More than one third of all polymer producers
are using
GEA drying technology
Approx. every third
process line for instant
coffee was installed by GEA
Environment
Approx. two million tons of pollutants are averted
annually thanks to GEA
drying technology
Roughly one quarter of processed milk comes from GEA production systems
Refrigeration and
Heating
Each industry we serve
utilizes industrial
refrigeration technology
from GEA
Approx. every second
liter of beer is brewed with
the aid of systems and
process solutions from GEA
Marine
Roughly every second
container ship in the world
sails with GEA marine equipment on board
Roughly every fourth liter of human blood for making plasma-derived products is processed using GEA equipment
3
We have a clear plan for the future
Purpose
Engineering for a better world.
Vision
We safeguard future generations by providing sustainable solutions
for the nutrition and pharmaceutical industries.
AmbitiousProfitablesfinancial
organic sales CAGR1
4-6%
EBITDA
ROCE2,3
> 30%
Wachstumtargets
margin2 > 15%
Sustainability
Innovation & Digitalization
New Food
Sales Excellence
EXCELLENCE
Service Excellence
Operational Excellence
Acquisitions
- CurrencyAGR; währungsand portfolio- und portfoliobereinigtadjusted
- VorBeforeR strukturierestructuringungsaufwand;expenses; basedierendon constantauf ko stantenexchangeW chselkursenrates
- EingesetztesCapital employedKapitalexcludingohne ~800EURMio~800m. EURgoodwillG odwillfromaus thedemacquisitionErwerb deroffrüherenthe formerGEAGEAAGAGdurchby formerdie frühereMetallgesellschaftMetallgesellschaftAG inAG1999im J(averagehr 1999of(Durchschnittthe last 4 quarters)der letzten 4 Quartale)
4
Our pathway to ESG leadership
Announced in 2021, upgraded in 2023
Engineering for a better world.
NET ZERO by 2040
Sustainable Solutions
- Reduce greenhouse gas emissions scope 3 by 27.5% by 2030
- 100% of solutions will be offered with zero freshwater-use by 2030
- 100% of packaging-related solutions use sustainable packaging materials by 2030
- 100% of service parts and machinery packaging material to fulfill one of the five R's of circular economy
(Reduce; Re-use; Repair; Remanufacture; Recycle) by 2026
Responsible Operations
- Reduce greenhouse gas emissions scope 1 & 2 by 60% by 2026 and 80% by 2030
- 50% of total energy demand is covered by certified energy management system by 2026
- All sites in water-stressed areas that implemented a water strategy by 2026
- Waste recovery rate at production sites of >98% by 2026
- 100% of preferred suppliers fulfill GEA's sustainability criteria by 2026 and 100% of A suppliers by 2030
- 100,000 people reached through skill-based volunteering in 2026
- Donation of 1% of net profit per year
Employer of Choice
-
80% favorable rating on the question: "Would you recommend GEA as a good place to work?"
in internal employee engagement survey by 2026
- 21% female representation in management levels L1 - L3 by 2026
- 80% of open positions filled by own talent across management levels L1 - L7 by 2026
- Building a diverse talent pool to further strengthen diversity on all management levels by 2026
5
Our climate targets at a glance
2019
2023
2026
Reference
Scope 1 & 2
22%
Scope 1 & 2
year
Scope 3
60%
53%
Reference
Last FY
Short-term target
point for our
greenhouse gas reduction targets
Previous targets, set in 2021, were the reduction of scope 1 & 2 emissions by 60% and of scope 3 emissions by 18% until 2030.
2030
Scope 1 & 2
80%
Scope 3
27.5%
Mid-term
target
2040
GEA
Net Zero
Long-term
target
6
98.4% shareholder approval for our Climate Transition Plan 2040
Say on Climate: We gave our shareholders a say on our climate protection activities
We presented our Climate Transition Plan
2040 to our shareholders at the Annual
General Meeting on April 30, 2024
Our shareholders approved this plan by an overwhelming 98.4%
7
How we reach our Net Zero target
Scope 1 & 2: Decarbonizing our sites worldwide
1 Exiting fossil fuels
2
Electrification of
fleet
3 Self-generated renewable electricity2
4
Electricity from
renewable sources
5
Energy efficiency
measures
- Remaining vehicle fleet (functional vehicles) by 2040, possibly earlier if taking into account technical developments in the automotive industry.
- This includes both owned renewable energy plants and those financed by GEA, such as photovoltaic or wind power plants.
100%
Exit from fossil energy by 2040
100%
Emission-free company vehicles by 20301
25%
Share of self-generated renewable electricity2 in total electricity
consumption of GEA by 2030
100%
Renewable electricity since 2022
2% p.a.
Annual increase in energy efficiency
Total investments of EUR ~175million planned to decarbonize our sites by 2040
8
How we reach our Net Zero target
Scope 3: Important levers
Scope 3
Scope 3: General challenge for mechanical engineering sector
Our customers' production processes tend to be very energy-
intensive
Long lifetime of machinery leads to high emissions in product use phase
Roll-out
Implementation of
Electrification of
Add Better products
Add Better Consulting
our products
Product innovation
Digital services
Sustainability
around climate
requirements for
protection
suppliers
9
Our top management fully committed to ESG targets
Since 2022
Reduction of scope 1 & 2 emissions included in long- term variable remuneration (LTI) of Executive Board
Since 2023
Reduction of scope 1, 2 & 3 emissions included in variable remuneration of the Global Executive Committee1
1The Global Executive Committee (GEC) is the management body comprising the Division CEOs, Regional CEOs, Chief Sustainability Officer and the Chief Human Resources Officer, alongside the members of the Executive Board I 2Comprises around 150 top managers
From 2024
Reduction of scope 3 emissions included in the Executive Board's LTI
GEA's top leadership team2 incentivized on sales of Add Better product portfolio
10
