ESG

Roadshow

Presentation

GEA Group AG

April 2024

GEA Group - a strong company

Employees

Revenue

EBITDA

before restructuring

expenses

FY

18,773

5,373

774

2023

full-time equivalents

EUR million

EUR million

EBITDA

Order intake

before restructuring

expenses

14.4 5,469

percentage of

EUR million

revenue

2

Leading technologies and positions in attractive Food, Beverages and Pharma markets

Food

Food

Dairy Farming

Beverages

Pharma & healthcare

and Processing

Every third chicken

nugget is produced using

GEA technology

Chemical

More than one third of all polymer producers

are using

GEA drying technology

Approx. every third

process line for instant

coffee was installed by GEA

Environment

Approx. two million tons of pollutants are averted

annually thanks to GEA

drying technology

Roughly one quarter of processed milk comes from GEA production systems

Refrigeration and

Heating

Each industry we serve

utilizes industrial

refrigeration technology

from GEA

Approx. every second

liter of beer is brewed with

the aid of systems and

process solutions from GEA

Marine

Roughly every second

container ship in the world

sails with GEA marine equipment on board

Roughly every fourth liter of human blood for making plasma-derived products is processed using GEA equipment

3

We have a clear plan for the future

Purpose

Engineering for a better world.

Vision

We safeguard future generations by providing sustainable solutions

for the nutrition and pharmaceutical industries.

AmbitiousProfitablesfinancial

organic sales CAGR1

4-6%

EBITDA

ROCE2,3

> 30%

Wachstumtargets

margin2 > 15%

Sustainability

Innovation & Digitalization

New Food

Sales Excellence

EXCELLENCE

Service Excellence

Operational Excellence

Acquisitions

  1. CurrencyAGR; währungsand portfolio- und portfoliobereinigtadjusted
  2. VorBeforeR strukturierestructuringungsaufwand;expenses; basedierendon constantauf ko stantenexchangeW chselkursenrates
  3. EingesetztesCapital employedKapitalexcludingohne ~800EURMio~800m. EURgoodwillG odwillfromaus thedemacquisitionErwerb deroffrüherenthe formerGEAGEAAGAGdurchby formerdie frühereMetallgesellschaftMetallgesellschaftAG inAG1999im J(averagehr 1999of(Durchschnittthe last 4 quarters)der letzten 4 Quartale)

4

Our pathway to ESG leadership

Announced in 2021, upgraded in 2023

Engineering for a better world.

NET ZERO by 2040

Sustainable Solutions

  • Reduce greenhouse gas emissions scope 3 by 27.5% by 2030
  • 100% of solutions will be offered with zero freshwater-use by 2030
  • 100% of packaging-related solutions use sustainable packaging materials by 2030
  • 100% of service parts and machinery packaging material to fulfill one of the five R's of circular economy
    (Reduce; Re-use; Repair; Remanufacture; Recycle) by 2026

Responsible Operations

  • Reduce greenhouse gas emissions scope 1 & 2 by 60% by 2026 and 80% by 2030
  • 50% of total energy demand is covered by certified energy management system by 2026
  • All sites in water-stressed areas that implemented a water strategy by 2026
  • Waste recovery rate at production sites of >98% by 2026
  • 100% of preferred suppliers fulfill GEA's sustainability criteria by 2026 and 100% of A suppliers by 2030
  • 100,000 people reached through skill-based volunteering in 2026
  • Donation of 1% of net profit per year

Employer of Choice

  • 80% favorable rating on the question: "Would you recommend GEA as a good place to work?"
    in internal employee engagement survey by 2026
  • 21% female representation in management levels L1 - L3 by 2026
  • 80% of open positions filled by own talent across management levels L1 - L7 by 2026
  • Building a diverse talent pool to further strengthen diversity on all management levels by 2026

5

Our climate targets at a glance

2019

2023

2026

Reference

Scope 1 & 2

22%

Scope 1 & 2

year

Scope 3

60%

53%

Reference ​

Last FY​

Short-term target

point for our

greenhouse gas reduction targets ​

Previous targets, set in 2021, were the reduction of scope 1 & 2 emissions by 60% and of scope 3 emissions by 18% until 2030.

2030

Scope 1 & 2

80%

Scope 3

27.5%

Mid-term

target

2040

GEA

Net Zero

Long-term

target

6

98.4% shareholder approval for our Climate Transition Plan 2040

Say on Climate: We gave our shareholders a say on our climate protection activities

We presented our Climate Transition Plan

2040 to our shareholders at the Annual

General Meeting on April 30, 2024

Our shareholders approved this plan by an overwhelming 98.4%

7

How we reach our Net Zero target

Scope 1 & 2: Decarbonizing our sites worldwide

1 Exiting fossil fuels

2

Electrification of

fleet

3 Self-generated renewable electricity2​

4

Electricity from

renewable sources

5

Energy efficiency

measures

  1. Remaining vehicle fleet (functional vehicles) by 2040, possibly earlier if taking into account technical developments in the automotive industry.
  2. This includes both owned renewable energy plants and those financed by GEA, such as photovoltaic or wind power plants.

100%

Exit from fossil energy by 2040​

100%

Emission-free company vehicles by 20301

25%

Share of self-generated renewable electricity2 in total electricity

consumption of GEA by 2030​

100%

Renewable electricity since 2022​

2% p.a.

Annual increase in energy efficiency

Total investments of EUR ~175million planned to decarbonize our sites by 2040

8

How we reach our Net Zero target

Scope 3: Important levers

Scope 3

Scope 3: General challenge for mechanical engineering sector

Our customers' production processes tend to be very energy-

intensive

Long lifetime of machinery leads to high emissions in product use phase

Roll-out

Implementation of

Electrification of

Add Better products

Add Better Consulting

our products

Product innovation

Digital services

Sustainability

around climate

requirements for

protection

suppliers

9

Our top management fully committed to ESG targets

Since 2022

Reduction of scope 1 & 2 emissions included in long- term variable remuneration (LTI) of Executive Board

Since 2023

Reduction of scope 1, 2 & 3 emissions included in variable remuneration of the Global Executive Committee1

1The Global Executive Committee (GEC) is the management body comprising the Division CEOs, Regional CEOs, Chief Sustainability Officer and the Chief Human Resources Officer, alongside the members of the Executive Board I 2Comprises around 150 top managers

From 2024

Reduction of scope 3 emissions included in the Executive Board's LTI

GEA's top leadership team2 incentivized on sales of Add Better product portfolio

10

