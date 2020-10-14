GEA : Efficient NH₃ heating or cooling with CO₂ – The new GEA Grasso SP1 HP screw package series suits both applications

The unique high-pressure series is based on 20, highly efficient GEA Grasso compressor models for NH 3 heat pumps and 17 models for CO 2 ; together they provide the largest portfolio scope in the industry. Heating capacities with ammonia cover a range from approx. 600 kW to 9,500 kW (heat sink supply temperature 70°C at 30°C evaporation and 10 K subcooling), CO 2 refrigeration capacities range from 400 kW to over 4,000 kW (at -50/-5°C). The specific high-pressure design of the robust GEA screw compressors is suitable for high differential pressures allowing NH 3 condensing temperatures of up to +85°C, as well as combined cooling and heating operations. CO 2 cooling is possible as low as -54°C. The maximum (subcritical) condensing temperature level is +10°C allowing operation modes for defrosting processes temperatures above 0°C.