Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  GEA Group AG    G1A   DE0006602006

GEA GROUP AG

(G1A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

GEA : Efficient NH₃ heating or cooling with CO₂ – The new GEA Grasso SP1 HP screw package series suits both applications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 04:05am EDT
The new GEA Grasso SP1 HP is suited either to heat pumps using ammonia or for low temperature cooling with CO₂. (Photo: GEA)

GEA has launched a screw compressor package series specifically designed for high-pressure applications. The new GEA Grasso SP1 HP is suited either to heat pumps using ammonia or for low temperature cooling with CO2.

Widest application range in the industry

The unique high-pressure series is based on 20, highly efficient GEA Grasso compressor models for NH3 heat pumps and 17 models for CO2; together they provide the largest portfolio scope in the industry. Heating capacities with ammonia cover a range from approx. 600 kW to 9,500 kW (heat sink supply temperature 70°C at 30°C evaporation and 10 K subcooling), CO2 refrigeration capacities range from 400 kW to over 4,000 kW (at -50/-5°C). The specific high-pressure design of the robust GEA screw compressors is suitable for high differential pressures allowing NH3 condensing temperatures of up to +85°C, as well as combined cooling and heating operations. CO2 cooling is possible as low as -54°C. The maximum (subcritical) condensing temperature level is +10°C allowing operation modes for defrosting processes temperatures above 0°C.

Well-proven equipment based on long-term experience

The GEA Grasso SP1 HP series has been developed using the principles of GEA's ever successful SP1 line. Well-established components are individually configured for each project using proven and tested modules mounted onto a stable base frame offering an efficient and robust set-up. Many decades of refrigeration, and nearly 15 years of heat pump and CO2 experience, have helped transform the previously customized units into the new standard high-pressure GEA Grasso SP1 HP series making it the logical #1 choice for all relevant applications.

Sustainability and efficiency are future-proof investments

True natural refrigerants, such as ammonia and CO2, already prevail in most countries. The F-gas regulations make their widespread use globally inevitable. Bonus: the high volumetric efficiency, particularly of NH3, saves energy thereby reducing (electric) power expenses and carbon emissions. Environmental protection and sustainable plants are important concerns for both GEA and its customers. GEA's efficient equipment makes a fundamental contribution to a future-proof installation.

Disclaimer

GEA Group AG published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 08:04:01 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GEA GROUP AG
04:22aTHE BEST OF BOTH COMING SOON &NDASH; : The new GEA Blu-Red Fusion
PU
04:05aGEA : launches expanded ValveCalc 7.0 software program
PU
04:05aGEA : KVplus and KVplus cryo valves for operations up to 100 bar
PU
04:05aGEA : Efficient NH₃ heating or cooling with CO₂ – The new GEA ..
PU
04:05aGEA : Purger ready for propane use
PU
04:05aGEA : Red series heat pumps – New versions provide improved efficiency, fl..
PU
04:05aGEA : BluQ with the GEA CompaX compressor proves its worth in field tests
PU
10/13GEA GROUP : UBS reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
10/13GEA GROUP : RBC reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
10/13GEA : Innovative brine filtration for successful marinating with technology from..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 711 M 5 533 M 5 533 M
Net income 2020 165 M 193 M 193 M
Net Debt 2020 93,9 M 110 M 110 M
P/E ratio 2020 33,5x
Yield 2020 2,65%
Capitalization 5 657 M 6 642 M 6 643 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
EV / Sales 2021 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 18 298
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart GEA GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
GEA Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEA GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 28,60 €
Last Close Price 31,34 €
Spread / Highest target 21,3%
Spread / Average Target -8,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -58,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Klebert Chairman-Executive Board
Helmut Perlet Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Giloth Chief Operating Officer
Marcus A. Ketter Chief Financial Officer
Hartmut Eberlein Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEA GROUP AG3.19%6 642
ATLAS COPCO AB15.98%56 558
FANUC CORPORATION2.93%36 577
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.7.38%28 419
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION5.95%28 087
SANDVIK AB-2.22%25 439
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group