GEA : GEAs IDEAL Whey Separation Concept Receives International FoodTec Award

On the other hand, IDEAL Whey Separation also plays a role in another important factor in the overall process: the discharge volumes and discharge interval, which operators could only influence to a limited extent until now. This mechanical discharge system for the separators has now been upgraded using digital components. This means that the size of bowl discharges is automatically adapted to changing process conditions during operation, which not only reduces product losses, but also minimizes water consumption.

In addition, optical sensors continuously monitor the quality of the skimmed whey. If skimming efficiency declines, it triggers a discharge of the separator bowl to restore full separating power with the help of clean surfaces inside the bowl. As a result, discharges only take place when separation performance decreases, extending the discharge interval. This once again minimizes product losses without customers having to compromise in terms of skimming efficiency, which remains at a consistently high level.

The concept is rounded off by documentation and visualization of productivity-relevant operating parameters in real-time. These values can be analyzed as needed and, for example, compared across processing-lines, acting as a starting point for further plant optimization projects as part of OEE (overall equipment efficiency) measures for dairies.

'In various field tests, customers have already seen initial savings. Projected for the year, the whey yield was increased by 1,200 tons, depending on the machine size, processing volumes, and other process parameters,' states Christian Becker, emphasizing the potential of the new concept. 'This example, linking innovative sensor systems, mechanical design, and smart control strategies, reflects GEA's numerous initiatives to continually develop our machines and plants in order to offer our customers the highest level of technical expertise for more sustainable production,' says Christian Becker. GEA now offers its IDEAL Whey Separation system following a process review.