GEA Group AG    G1A   DE0006602006

GEA GROUP AG

(G1A)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/06 03:09:23 am
28.345 EUR   -1.10%
02:44aGEA GROUP : Barclays maintains a Buy rating
MD
11/05GEA GROUP : RBC gives a Neutral rating
MD
11/05GEA GROUP : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

GEA GROUP : Barclays maintains a Buy rating

11/06/2020 | 02:44am EST

Barclays is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at EUR 34.

© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -1.11% 110.16 Delayed Quote.-38.55%
GEA GROUP AG -5.85% 28.66 Delayed Quote.-2.78%
Financials
Sales 2020 4 702 M 5 562 M 5 562 M
Net income 2020 169 M 200 M 200 M
Net Debt 2020 66,1 M 78,2 M 78,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,9x
Yield 2020 2,89%
Capitalization 5 173 M 6 120 M 6 119 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,11x
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 18 298
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart GEA GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
GEA Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEA GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 28,91 €
Last Close Price 28,66 €
Spread / Highest target 32,6%
Spread / Average Target 0,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Klebert Chairman-Executive Board
Helmut Perlet Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Giloth Chief Operating Officer
Marcus A. Ketter Chief Financial Officer
Hartmut Eberlein Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEA GROUP AG-2.78%6 120
ATLAS COPCO AB9.26%54 096
FANUC CORPORATION11.07%41 508
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.7.29%28 135
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION15.63%28 070
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED80.80%25 869
Categories
