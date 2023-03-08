GEA GROUP : DZ Bank remains Neutral

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Top Capitalization
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
Sector Research
Financial Calendar
Equities Analysis
Most popular
ALPHABET INC.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
AMAZON.COM, INC.
APPLE INC.
TESLA, INC.
META PLATFORMS, INC.
NVIDIA CORPORATION
Indexes
Homepage
Rankings
Europe
America
Asia
Africa
Index Analysis
Indexes News
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
EURO STOXX 50
Currency / Forex
Homepage
Rankings
Currency Cross Rate
Currency Converter
Forex Analysis
Currencies News
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
Commodities
Homepage
Energy
Precious metals
Agriculture
Industrial Metals
Livestock and Cattle
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
Cryptocurrencies
Homepage
Rankings
Charts
Analysis
News
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
BINANCE COIN
SOLANA
CARDANO
FTX TOKEN
Interest Rates
Homepage
Developed Nations
Emerging Countries
ETFs Rates
ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
All News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Companies
All News
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Earnings reports
New markets
New products
Corporate strategies
Legal risks
Share buybacks
Mergers and acquisitions
Call Transcripts
Guidance
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
Sectors
All our articles
Most Read News
Hot News
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Equities
Indexes
Currencies
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
Stock Trading Strategies
All
America
Europe
Asia
Our Shows
Shows
World Press Review
Pump & Dump
Must Watch
Satirical Cartoon
Today's Editorial
Crypto Recap
Stock Picks
All our stock picks
North America
Europe
Asia
Portfolios
Virtual Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Homepage
Yield stocks
Quality stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Undervalued stocks
Growth stocks
Momentum stocks
Investment Themes
Homepage
Gold and Silver
The Vegan Market
The future of mobility
Education
Ageing Population
Let's all cycle!
Rankings
Top Movers
Top Movers
Unusual volumes
New Historical Highs
New Historical Lows
Long Term
Top Fundamentals
Top Fundamentals
Sales growth
Earnings Growth
Profitability
Finances
Rankings Valuation
Rankings Valuation
P/E ratio
Enterprise value
Yield
Top Consensus
Top Consensus
Analyst Opinion
Target price
Estimates Revisions
Divergence
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
GAPS
STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Volatility
Top ranking ESG
Top ranking ESG
Environnement
Social
Gouvernance
Rankings Coverage
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Investment Themes
Luxury
The Vegan Market
The Golden Age of Video Games
Cybersecurity
Ageing Population
Europe's family businesses
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Low valuations
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Our subscriptions
Our Stock Picks
Stock Screener
Thematic Investment Lists
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Homepage
Equities
Germany
Xetra
GEA Group AG
News
Summary
G1A
DE0006602006
GEA GROUP AG
(G1A)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
10:49:58 2023-03-08 am EST
43.53
EUR
-0.01%
10:20a
UBS raises target for Gea Group to 49 euros - 'Buy
DP
10:13a
GEA GROUP : DZ Bank remains Neutral
MD
09:49a
GEA GROUP : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
GEA GROUP : DZ Bank remains Neutral
03/08/2023 | 10:13am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Analyst Thorsten Reigber from DZ Bank research gives the stock a Neutral rating.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
All news about GEA GROUP AG
10:20a
UBS raises target for Gea Group to 49 euros - 'Buy
DP
10:13a
GEA GROUP : DZ Bank remains Neutral
MD
09:49a
GEA GROUP : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
08:26a
GEA GROUP : Kepler Cheuvreux remains its Buy rating
MD
06:08a
GEA GROUP : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral
MD
03/07
GEA GROUP : Receives a Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
03/07
Global markets live: Blackberry, Meta Platforms, Rivian, GM...
03/07
Transcript : GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 07, 2023
CI
03/07
GEA GROUP : UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
03/07
GEA GROUP : RBC reiterates its Sell rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GEA GROUP AG
10:13a
GEA GROUP : DZ Bank remains Neutral
MD
09:49a
GEA GROUP : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
08:26a
GEA GROUP : Kepler Cheuvreux remains its Buy rating
MD
More recommendations
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
5 115 M
5 410 M
5 410 M
Net income 2022
330 M
349 M
349 M
Net cash 2022
211 M
223 M
223 M
P/E ratio 2022
22,6x
Yield 2022
2,26%
Capitalization
7 520 M
7 954 M
7 954 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,43x
EV / Sales 2023
1,30x
Nbr of Employees
19 286
Free-Float
96,5%
More Financials
Chart GEA GROUP AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEA GROUP AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
43,53 €
Average target price
41,86 €
Spread / Average Target
-3,83%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Klebert
Chairman-Management Board
Marcus A. Ketter
Chief Financial Officer
Dieter Kempf
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Giloth
Chief Operating Officer
Morten Hugo Johansen
Administration Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
GEA GROUP AG
13.95%
7 954
ATLAS COPCO AB
1.07%
54 905
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION
23.55%
46 117
FANUC CORPORATION
22.46%
33 813
SANDVIK AB
16.56%
25 745
INGERSOLL RAND INC.
13.63%
24 042
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Cookie settings
Copyright © 2023 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave