Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. GEA Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    G1A   DE0006602006

GEA GROUP AG

(G1A)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:15:27 2023-05-25 am EDT
39.03 EUR   -0.64%
02:31aGEA GROUP : Gets a Sell rating from RBC
MD
05/19Gea Group Aktiengesellschaft : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
05/16GEA GROUP : Deutsche Bank gives a Neutral rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GEA GROUP : Gets a Sell rating from RBC

05/25/2023 | 02:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RBC is negative on the stock with a Sell rating. The target price remains unchanged at EUR 31.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
All news about GEA GROUP AG
02:31aGEA GROUP : Gets a Sell rating from RBC
MD
05/19Gea Group Aktiengesellschaft : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
05/16GEA GROUP : Deutsche Bank gives a Neutral rating
MD
05/12Gea Group Aktiengesellschaft : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
05/12Gea : Environmental responsibility policy
PU
05/11GEA invests EUR 50 million in German centrifuge production sites
EQ
05/11GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Invests EUR 50 Million in German Concentrifuge Production ..
CI
05/09GEA GROUP : Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
05/09Gea Group Aktiengesellschaft : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
05/08GEA Group : Guidance increase on the back of a strong order book
Alphavalue
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GEA GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 5 542 M 5 964 M 5 964 M
Net income 2023 395 M 426 M 426 M
Net cash 2023 329 M 354 M 354 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,3x
Yield 2023 2,56%
Capitalization 7 090 M 7 630 M 7 630 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
EV / Sales 2024 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 19 416
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart GEA GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
GEA Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEA GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 39,28 €
Average target price 43,48 €
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Klebert Chairman-Management Board
Marcus A. Ketter Chief Financial Officer
Dieter Kempf Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Giloth Chief Operating Officer
Morten Hugo Johansen Administration Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEA GROUP AG2.83%7 630
ATLAS COPCO AB23.72%66 869
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION10.66%42 181
FANUC CORPORATION19.08%32 471
SANDVIK AB7.17%23 824
INGERSOLL RAND INC.11.02%23 466
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer