GEA GROUP : JP Morgan keeps a Sell rating
Today at 04:04 am
JP Morgan analyst Akash Gupta reiterate his Sell rating on the stock. The target price remains unchanged at EUR 36.50.
|Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 04:32:00 2023-08-10 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|36.40 EUR
|-1.53%
|-5.44%
|-4.84%
GEA GROUP : JP Morgan keeps a Sell rating
GEA GROUP : JP Morgan keeps a Sell rating
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-4.74%
|7 324 M $
|+44.13%
|7 288 M $
|+2.18%
|7 283 M $
|+45.14%
|7 020 M $
|+35.71%
|7 913 M $
|+18.79%
|8 062 M $
|+22.75%
|8 173 M $
|+9.92%
|6 019 M $
|+1.83%
|5 961 M $
|-12.89%
|5 949 M $