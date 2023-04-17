Advanced search
    G1A   DE0006602006

GEA GROUP AG

(G1A)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:40:18 2023-04-17 am EDT
43.52 EUR   +0.81%
10:06aGEA GROUP : JP Morgan maintains a Sell rating
MD
02:36aGerman engineering production rises at the start of 2023 - VDMA
RE
04/15Study: German mechanical engineering companies more cautious about investing in Asia
DP
Summary 
Summary

GEA GROUP : JP Morgan maintains a Sell rating

04/17/2023 | 10:06am EDT
JP Morgan reiterate its Sell rating. The target price remains set at EUR 37.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
All news about GEA GROUP AG
10:06aGEA GROUP : JP Morgan maintains a Sell rating
MD
02:36aGerman engineering production rises at the start of 2023 - VDMA
RE
04/15Study: German mechanical engineering companies more cautious about investing in As..
DP
04/06GEA GROUP : Gets a Sell rating from Barclays
MD
04/04Dd : GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Johannes Giloth, buy
EQ
04/04Dd : GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Marcus Ketter, buy
EQ
03/24Gea : Letter of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board
PU
03/21GEA GROUP : RBC reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
03/10GEA Group : The strong momentum continues into 2023
Alphavalue
Analyst Recommendations on GEA GROUP AG
Financials
Sales 2023 5 463 M 6 005 M 6 005 M
Net income 2023 380 M 417 M 417 M
Net cash 2023 425 M 467 M 467 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,5x
Yield 2023 2,34%
Capitalization 7 792 M 8 564 M 8 564 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,35x
EV / Sales 2024 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 18 236
Free-Float 92,1%
Technical analysis trends GEA GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 43,17 €
Average target price 43,08 €
Spread / Average Target -0,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Klebert Chairman-Management Board
Marcus A. Ketter Chief Financial Officer
Dieter Kempf Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Giloth Chief Operating Officer
Morten Hugo Johansen Administration Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEA GROUP AG13.01%8 564
ATLAS COPCO AB5.24%59 013
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION9.66%40 931
FANUC CORPORATION15.28%32 594
SANDVIK AB17.46%26 879
FORTIVE CORPORATION4.54%23 724
