    G1A   DE0006602006

GEA GROUP AG

(G1A)
GEA GROUP : JP Morgan sticks Neutral

10/11/2021 | 03:11am EDT
Analyst Andreas Willi from JP Morgan research gives the stock a Neutral rating.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 769 M 5 524 M 5 524 M
Net income 2021 265 M 307 M 307 M
Net cash 2021 210 M 243 M 243 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,1x
Yield 2021 2,27%
Capitalization 7 025 M 8 129 M 8 137 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,43x
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 18 212
Free-Float 91,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 39,10 €
Average target price 39,82 €
Spread / Average Target 1,84%
Managers and Directors
Stefan Klebert Chairman-Executive Board
Marcus A. Ketter Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Helmrich Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Giloth Chief Operating Officer
Morten Hugo Johansen Administration Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEA GROUP AG33.54%8 129
ATLAS COPCO AB27.00%70 657
FANUC CORPORATION-10.78%38 702
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION6.81%37 562
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED36.35%35 530
SANDVIK AB2.98%29 745