GEA Group AG is a German-based holding company of the GEA Group which operates as a supplier of system and components to the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The activity of the Company is divided into five operating segment: Separation & Flow, Liquid & Powder, Food & Healthcare, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Systems. Separation & Flow encompasses GEA's process engineering components and machines including separators, decanters, homogenizers, valves and pumps. Liquid & Powder provides process solutions for the dairy, beverage, food, chemical and other industries. Moreover, Food & Healthcare offers solutions for food processing, covering the preparation, marinating and further processing. Farm Technologies offers, amongst others, automatic milking and feeding systems in addition to conventional milking solutions and digital herd management tools. Lastly, Refrigeration Technologies offers industrial refrigeration, heating and sustainable energy solutions.