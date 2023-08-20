Equities G1A DE0006602006
|Delayed Xetra - 11:35:44 2023-08-18 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|35.26 EUR
|-1.23%
|-5.55%
|-7.70%
|09:44pm
|GEA GROUP : A more cautious stance
|Aug. 16
|GEA GROUP : Morgan Stanley reaffirms its Neutral rating
|MD
GEA GROUP : A more cautious stance
Today at 03:44 pm
GEA Group AG is a German-based holding company of the GEA Group which operates as a supplier of system and components to the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The activity of the Company is divided into five operating segment: Separation & Flow, Liquid & Powder, Food & Healthcare, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Systems. Separation & Flow encompasses GEA's process engineering components and machines including separators, decanters, homogenizers, valves and pumps. Liquid & Powder provides process solutions for the dairy, beverage, food, chemical and other industries. Moreover, Food & Healthcare offers solutions for food processing, covering the preparation, marinating and further processing. Farm Technologies offers, amongst others, automatic milking and feeding systems in addition to conventional milking solutions and digital herd management tools. Lastly, Refrigeration Technologies offers industrial refrigeration, heating and sustainable energy solutions.
2023-11-08 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
35.26EUR
Average target price
42.39EUR
Spread / Average Target
+20.23%
