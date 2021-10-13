DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA RT becomes GEA Heating & Refrigeration Technologies (news with additional features)



13.10.2021 / 10:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





GEA RT becomes GEA Heating & Refrigeration Technologies

- GEA increasingly offers customers solutions to help reduce CO2 emissions

- Investing high-digit million-euro sum in test centers

- Renaming reflects better integration of heating and cooling technology

Düsseldorf, 13 October 2021 - GEA Group today announced that its Refrigeration Technologies division is now operating under the name GEA Heating & Refrigeration Technologies. The renaming reflects GEA's leading position as a supplier of sustainable heating and cooling technology under one roof. This allows GEA to offer its customers solutions with increased efficiency and reduced CO 2 emissions, helping them to accelerate the transition to greener technologies.

Heat accounts for more than half of the global total final energy consumption and is today still mainly produced by using fossil fuels. Companies are consequently looking for better ways to reduce their carbon footprint and to optimize their energy efficiency. In applications such as food, beverage and dairy processing, products are usually heated up and then refrigerated. GEA's heat pumps reuse and upcycle waste heat from essential refrigeration processes and repurpose it in the production process. This significantly reduces the energy demand of many industries. Simply put: Heat that would be wasted can now be used to replace carbon emissions.

"Our name change clearly signals our long-term commitment to the growing heating and refrigeration market by providing our customers with integrated solutions that are more energy efficient and better for the environment," says Kai Becker, CEO of GEA Heating & Refrigeration Technologies. "We have the knowledge, the technology and the ability to successfully implement innovative projects that enable customers to build green factories that comply with current and future emission targets."



Providing customers better access to heating and cooling technology

To provide customers easier access to the latest heat pump technology, GEA is investing a high single-digit million-Euro sum in the extension of its test centers throughout Europe.

The expansion from 400m² to 850m² of its existing test center in Berlin started in May 2021 and is scheduled to conclude in 2023. As the facility will be 90 percent automated and operational 24/7, customers will for example benefit from digital and real-time machine and performance data. In Den Bosch, Netherlands, GEA is integrating its off-site test centers into the existing factory and extending it with new state-of-the art test equipment.

"These measures help drive GEA's own sustainability goals as well as increase customer satisfaction by providing them support on their road to decarbonization," Becker adds. "We are now seizing the opportunity to expand our division sustainably. This is a perfect example of engineering for a better world."

Media Relations:

Anne Putz

Peter-Müller-Str. 12, 40468 Dusseldorf

Phone +49 (0)211 9136-1500

anne.putz@gea.com

About GEA

GEA is one of the world's largest systems suppliers to the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The internationally active industrial technology group focuses on machines and plants as well as sophisticated process technology, components and comprehensive services. With more than 18,000 employees, the Group generated sales of more than EUR 4.6 billion in fiscal year 2020. A key focus is on making customers' production processes ever more sustainable and efficient. GEA's plants, processes and components help to significantly reduce CO2 emissions, the use of plastics and food waste in production worldwide. In line with its corporate mission statement "engineering for a better world", GEA is thus making a decisive contribution to a sustainable future.

GEA is listed in the German MDAX and the STOXX(R) Europe 600 Index and is also one of the companies that make up the sustainability indices DAX 50 ESG and MSCI Global Sustainability.

GEA is also one of the companies that make up the DAX 50 ESG and MSCI Global Sustainability indices.

For more information, visit gea.com.

Your contact details are stored in our central CRM-system exclusively for sending press releases. In our data protection notice we inform you about the GEA data protection guidelines. If you do not wish to receive further communications from GEA, please email pr@gea.com.

Contact:GEA Group AktiengesellschaftPhone +49 (0)211 9136 1081Fax +49 (0)211 9136 31087gea.com