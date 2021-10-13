Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. GEA Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    G1A   DE0006602006

GEA GROUP AG

(G1A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA RT becomes GEA Heating & Refrigeration Technologies

10/13/2021 | 04:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA RT becomes GEA Heating & Refrigeration Technologies (news with additional features)

13.10.2021 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GEA RT becomes GEA Heating & Refrigeration Technologies

- GEA increasingly offers customers solutions to help reduce CO2 emissions

- Investing high-digit million-euro sum in test centers

- Renaming reflects better integration of heating and cooling technology

Düsseldorf, 13 October 2021 - GEA Group today announced that its Refrigeration Technologies division is now operating under the name GEA Heating & Refrigeration Technologies. The renaming reflects GEA's leading position as a supplier of sustainable heating and cooling technology under one roof. This allows GEA to offer its customers solutions with increased efficiency and reduced CO2 emissions, helping them to accelerate the transition to greener technologies.

Heat accounts for more than half of the global total final energy consumption and is today still mainly produced by using fossil fuels. Companies are consequently looking for better ways to reduce their carbon footprint and to optimize their energy efficiency. In applications such as food, beverage and dairy processing, products are usually heated up and then refrigerated. GEA's heat pumps reuse and upcycle waste heat from essential refrigeration processes and repurpose it in the production process. This significantly reduces the energy demand of many industries. Simply put: Heat that would be wasted can now be used to replace carbon emissions.

"Our name change clearly signals our long-term commitment to the growing heating and refrigeration market by providing our customers with integrated solutions that are more energy efficient and better for the environment," says Kai Becker, CEO of GEA Heating & Refrigeration Technologies. "We have the knowledge, the technology and the ability to successfully implement innovative projects that enable customers to build green factories that comply with current and future emission targets."

Providing customers better access to heating and cooling technology
To provide customers easier access to the latest heat pump technology, GEA is investing a high single-digit million-Euro sum in the extension of its test centers throughout Europe.

The expansion from 400m² to 850m² of its existing test center in Berlin started in May 2021 and is scheduled to conclude in 2023. As the facility will be 90 percent automated and operational 24/7, customers will for example benefit from digital and real-time machine and performance data. In Den Bosch, Netherlands, GEA is integrating its off-site test centers into the existing factory and extending it with new state-of-the art test equipment.

"These measures help drive GEA's own sustainability goals as well as increase customer satisfaction by providing them support on their road to decarbonization," Becker adds. "We are now seizing the opportunity to expand our division sustainably. This is a perfect example of engineering for a better world."

Media Relations:
Anne Putz
Peter-Müller-Str. 12, 40468 Dusseldorf
Phone +49 (0)211 9136-1500
anne.putz@gea.com

About GEA
GEA is one of the world's largest systems suppliers to the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The internationally active industrial technology group focuses on machines and plants as well as sophisticated process technology, components and comprehensive services. With more than 18,000 employees, the Group generated sales of more than EUR 4.6 billion in fiscal year 2020. A key focus is on making customers' production processes ever more sustainable and efficient. GEA's plants, processes and components help to significantly reduce CO2 emissions, the use of plastics and food waste in production worldwide. In line with its corporate mission statement "engineering for a better world", GEA is thus making a decisive contribution to a sustainable future.

GEA is listed in the German MDAX and the STOXX(R) Europe 600 Index and is also one of the companies that make up the sustainability indices DAX 50 ESG and MSCI Global Sustainability.
GEA is also one of the companies that make up the DAX 50 ESG and MSCI Global Sustainability indices.

For more information, visit gea.com.

Your contact details are stored in our central CRM-system exclusively for sending press releases. In our data protection notice we inform you about the GEA data protection guidelines. If you do not wish to receive further communications from GEA, please email pr@gea.com.




Contact:
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Phone +49 (0)211 9136 1081
Fax +49 (0)211 9136 31087
gea.com
Additional features:

File: GEA's heating - and refrigeration plant room at Wipasz, Poland. (Photo: GEA)

13.10.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Peter-Müller-Straße 12
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 9136-0
Fax: +49 (0)211 9136-31087
E-mail: ir@gea.com
Internet: www.gea.com
ISIN: DE0006602006
WKN: 660200
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1240284

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1240284  13.10.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1240284&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about GEA GROUP AG
04:01aPRESS RELEASE : GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA RT becomes GEA Heating & Refrigeration T..
DJ
03:46aGEA GROUP : RBC reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
10/11GEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital markets information
EQ
10/11PRESS RELEASE : GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital markets information
DJ
10/11GEA GROUP : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
10/06GEA SETS SAIL FOR MARINE TECHNOLOGIE : In the safe harbor for digitalization and fuels.
PU
10/05GEA : Norway's Pharma Marine chooses GEA as partner for their new edible oil refining line
PU
10/04KYTERO® SEPARATOR FROM GEA : a real game changer for the biopharmaceutical industry
PU
10/04GEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital markets information
EQ
10/04PRESS RELEASE : GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital markets information
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GEA GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 4 765 M 5 503 M 5 503 M
Net income 2021 265 M 306 M 306 M
Net cash 2021 210 M 242 M 242 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,6x
Yield 2021 2,23%
Capitalization 7 152 M 8 256 M 8 260 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,46x
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 18 212
Free-Float 91,6%
Chart GEA GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
GEA Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEA GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 39,81 €
Average target price 40,15 €
Spread / Average Target 0,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Klebert Chairman-Executive Board
Marcus A. Ketter Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Helmrich Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Giloth Chief Operating Officer
Morten Hugo Johansen Administration Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEA GROUP AG35.96%8 256
ATLAS COPCO AB27.19%70 667
FANUC CORPORATION-10.09%38 474
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION5.51%36 756
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED34.36%35 026
SANDVIK AB3.08%29 677