GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Marcus
|Last name(s):
|Ketter
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0006602006
b) Nature of the transaction
|Mandatory purchase under the Share Ownership Guidelines of the Executive Board remuneration system
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|36.47 EUR
|1021.16 EUR
|36.79 EUR
|183.95 EUR
|36.79 EUR
|3789.37 EUR
|36.6 EUR
|2891.40 EUR
|36.6 EUR
|695.40 EUR
|36.63 EUR
|73.26 EUR
|36.68 EUR
|3374.56 EUR
|36.68 EUR
|1503.88 EUR
|36.41 EUR
|1492.81 EUR
|36.3 EUR
|1851.30 EUR
|36.21 EUR
|3512.37 EUR
|35.99 EUR
|1835.49 EUR
|36.1 EUR
|3898.80 EUR
|35.97 EUR
|1258.95 EUR
|35.97 EUR
|2050.29 EUR
|36.11 EUR
|2563.81 EUR
|36.11 EUR
|866.64 EUR
|36.03 EUR
|648.54 EUR
|36.03 EUR
|2666.22 EUR
|36.03 EUR
|4035.36 EUR
|35.83 EUR
|3439.68 EUR
|35.66 EUR
|1818.66 EUR
|35.69 EUR
|1570.36 EUR
|35.59 EUR
|3879.31 EUR
|35.55 EUR
|3661.65 EUR
|35.56 EUR
|3520.44 EUR
|35.75 EUR
|3646.50 EUR
|35.64 EUR
|3457.08 EUR
|35.69 EUR
|3426.24 EUR
|35.56 EUR
|1813.56 EUR
|35.56 EUR
|462.28 EUR
|35.56 EUR
|1564.64 EUR
|35.56 EUR
|1813.56 EUR
|35.57 EUR
|2205.34 EUR
|35.51 EUR
|3266.92 EUR
|35.44 EUR
|3898.40 EUR
|35.41 EUR
|3293.13 EUR
|35.36 EUR
|3677.44 EUR
|35.25 EUR
|2009.25 EUR
|35.48 EUR
|35.48 EUR
|35.49 EUR
|3903.90 EUR
|35.5 EUR
|10153.00 EUR
|35.5 EUR
|40079.50 EUR
|35.5 EUR
|38837.00 EUR
|35.5 EUR
|5041.00 EUR
|35.54 EUR
|35.54 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|35.6826 EUR
|190723.4200 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
08.04.2022
