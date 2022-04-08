GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



08.04.2022 / 09:30

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Marcus Last name(s): Ketter

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

549300PHUU0ZZWO8EO07

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006602006

b) Nature of the transaction

Mandatory purchase under the Share Ownership Guidelines of the Executive Board remuneration system

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 36.47 EUR 1021.16 EUR 36.79 EUR 183.95 EUR 36.79 EUR 3789.37 EUR 36.6 EUR 2891.40 EUR 36.6 EUR 695.40 EUR 36.63 EUR 73.26 EUR 36.68 EUR 3374.56 EUR 36.68 EUR 1503.88 EUR 36.41 EUR 1492.81 EUR 36.3 EUR 1851.30 EUR 36.21 EUR 3512.37 EUR 35.99 EUR 1835.49 EUR 36.1 EUR 3898.80 EUR 35.97 EUR 1258.95 EUR 35.97 EUR 2050.29 EUR 36.11 EUR 2563.81 EUR 36.11 EUR 866.64 EUR 36.03 EUR 648.54 EUR 36.03 EUR 2666.22 EUR 36.03 EUR 4035.36 EUR 35.83 EUR 3439.68 EUR 35.66 EUR 1818.66 EUR 35.69 EUR 1570.36 EUR 35.59 EUR 3879.31 EUR 35.55 EUR 3661.65 EUR 35.56 EUR 3520.44 EUR 35.75 EUR 3646.50 EUR 35.64 EUR 3457.08 EUR 35.69 EUR 3426.24 EUR 35.56 EUR 1813.56 EUR 35.56 EUR 462.28 EUR 35.56 EUR 1564.64 EUR 35.56 EUR 1813.56 EUR 35.57 EUR 2205.34 EUR 35.51 EUR 3266.92 EUR 35.44 EUR 3898.40 EUR 35.41 EUR 3293.13 EUR 35.36 EUR 3677.44 EUR 35.25 EUR 2009.25 EUR 35.48 EUR 35.48 EUR 35.49 EUR 3903.90 EUR 35.5 EUR 10153.00 EUR 35.5 EUR 40079.50 EUR 35.5 EUR 38837.00 EUR 35.5 EUR 5041.00 EUR 35.54 EUR 35.54 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 35.6826 EUR 190723.4200 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

06/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

