    G1A   DE0006602006

GEA GROUP AG

(G1A)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/08 03:56:11 am EDT
37.55 EUR   +1.49%
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

04/08/2022 | 03:32am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.04.2022 / 09:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Marcus
Last name(s): Ketter

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
549300PHUU0ZZWO8EO07 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006602006

b) Nature of the transaction
Mandatory purchase under the Share Ownership Guidelines of the Executive Board remuneration system

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
36.47 EUR 1021.16 EUR
36.79 EUR 183.95 EUR
36.79 EUR 3789.37 EUR
36.6 EUR 2891.40 EUR
36.6 EUR 695.40 EUR
36.63 EUR 73.26 EUR
36.68 EUR 3374.56 EUR
36.68 EUR 1503.88 EUR
36.41 EUR 1492.81 EUR
36.3 EUR 1851.30 EUR
36.21 EUR 3512.37 EUR
35.99 EUR 1835.49 EUR
36.1 EUR 3898.80 EUR
35.97 EUR 1258.95 EUR
35.97 EUR 2050.29 EUR
36.11 EUR 2563.81 EUR
36.11 EUR 866.64 EUR
36.03 EUR 648.54 EUR
36.03 EUR 2666.22 EUR
36.03 EUR 4035.36 EUR
35.83 EUR 3439.68 EUR
35.66 EUR 1818.66 EUR
35.69 EUR 1570.36 EUR
35.59 EUR 3879.31 EUR
35.55 EUR 3661.65 EUR
35.56 EUR 3520.44 EUR
35.75 EUR 3646.50 EUR
35.64 EUR 3457.08 EUR
35.69 EUR 3426.24 EUR
35.56 EUR 1813.56 EUR
35.56 EUR 462.28 EUR
35.56 EUR 1564.64 EUR
35.56 EUR 1813.56 EUR
35.57 EUR 2205.34 EUR
35.51 EUR 3266.92 EUR
35.44 EUR 3898.40 EUR
35.41 EUR 3293.13 EUR
35.36 EUR 3677.44 EUR
35.25 EUR 2009.25 EUR
35.48 EUR 35.48 EUR
35.49 EUR 3903.90 EUR
35.5 EUR 10153.00 EUR
35.5 EUR 40079.50 EUR
35.5 EUR 38837.00 EUR
35.5 EUR 5041.00 EUR
35.54 EUR 35.54 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
35.6826 EUR 190723.4200 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


08.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Peter-Müller-Straße 12
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.gea.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

74183  08.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1323339&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 022 M 5 476 M 5 476 M
Net income 2022 315 M 343 M 343 M
Net cash 2022 405 M 442 M 442 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,7x
Yield 2022 2,63%
Capitalization 6 566 M 7 159 M 7 159 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
EV / Sales 2023 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 18 143
Free-Float 92,2%
Technical analysis trends GEA GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 37,00 €
Average target price 43,76 €
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Klebert Chairman-Executive Board
Marcus A. Ketter Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Helmrich Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Giloth Chief Operating Officer
Morten Hugo Johansen Administration Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEA GROUP AG-23.06%7 159
ATLAS COPCO AB-25.55%57 736
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-13.04%35 130
FANUC CORPORATION-11.48%33 443
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-25.32%27 126
SANDVIK AB-23.46%25 657