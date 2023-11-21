EQS Voting Rights Announcement: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

21.11.2023 / 18:09 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares

1. Details of issuer
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Peter-Müller-Straße 12
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany

2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons
holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.
 

3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
21 Nov 2023 

4. Share-position
  Share-position in % total amount of shares issued
Resulting situation 0.2894 % 172331076
Previous publication 3.0016 % /

5. Details
absolute in %
direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)		 direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)
498700 0 0.2894 % 0 %


Language: English
