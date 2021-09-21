Log in
    G1A   DE0006602006

GEA GROUP AG

(G1A)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/21 05:05:17 am
39.555 EUR   +0.39%
04:35aGEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release -4-
DJ
04:35aGEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release -3-
DJ
04:35aGEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release -2-
DJ
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release -4-

09/21/2021 | 04:35am EDT
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.                                 %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland                       %                                 %                    % 
 AG 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management                              %                                 %                    % 
 Ireland Holdings Limited 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Ireland                           %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Solutions Funds ICAV                               %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.                                 %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland                       %                                 %                    % 
 AG 
 
 iShares (DE) I 
 Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit                             %                                 %                    % 
 Teilgesellschaftsvermögen 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 20 Sep 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-09-21 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 
              Peter-Müller-Straße 12 
              40468 Düsseldorf 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.gea.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1234803 2021-09-21

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1234803&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 21, 2021 04:34 ET (08:34 GMT)

All news about GEA GROUP AG
04:35aGEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release -4-
DJ
04:35aGEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release -3-
DJ
04:35aGEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release -2-
DJ
04:35aGEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the..
DJ
09/20GEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/20PRESS RELEASE : GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market inform..
DJ
09/16ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Activision Blizzard, Beyond Meat, Britvic, Las Vegas S..
09/16GEA : wins one of the largest orders in the company's history in the growing &ld..
PU
09/16GEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Wins one of the largest orders in the company's h..
EQ
09/16PRESS RELEASE : GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Wins one of the largest orders in ..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 767 M 5 591 M 5 591 M
Net income 2021 263 M 308 M 308 M
Net cash 2021 268 M 315 M 315 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,0x
Yield 2021 2,25%
Capitalization 7 085 M 8 315 M 8 310 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,43x
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 18 212
Free-Float 91,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 39,40 €
Average target price 38,53 €
Spread / Average Target -2,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Klebert Chairman-Executive Board
Marcus A. Ketter Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Helmrich Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Giloth Chief Operating Officer
Morten Hugo Johansen Administration Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEA GROUP AG34.56%8 315
ATLAS COPCO AB41.11%79 216
FANUC CORPORATION5.01%46 484
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED44.39%37 757
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION5.59%37 133
SANDVIK AB5.37%30 638