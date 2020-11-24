GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
24.11.2020 / 11:02
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Street:
Peter-Müller-Straße 12
Postal code:
40468
City:
Düsseldorf Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
549300PHUU0ZZWO8EO07
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X
Other reason: voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Ségolène Gallienne Date of birth: 07 Jun 1977
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Oliver Capital S.à r.l.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
20 Nov 2020
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
8.51 %
0.00 %
8.51 %
180492172
Previous notification
8.51 %
0 %
8.51 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006602006
0
15357460
0.00 %
8.51 %
Total
15357460
8.51 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
-Ségolène Gallienne
%
%
%
-Stichting Administratiekantoor Frère-Bourgeois
%
%
%
-Frère-Bourgeois SA
%
%
%
-Filux SA
%
%
%
-Financière de la Sambre SA
%
%
%
-Kermadec SA
%
%
%
-Parjointco NV
%
%
%
-Parjointco Switzerland SA
%
%
%
-Pargesa Netherlands BV
%
%
%
-Groupe Bruxelles Lambert
%
%
%
-GBL Verwaltung S.A.
%
%
%
-Oliver Capital S.à r.l.
8.45 %
%
8.45 %
-Ségolène Gallienne
%
%
%
-Stichting Administratiekantoor Frère-Bourgeois
%
%
%
-Frère-Bourgeois SA
%
%
%
-Filux SA
%
%
%
-Financière de la Sambre SA
%
%
%
-Kermadec SA
%
%
%
-Parjointco NV
%
%
%
-Parjointco Switzerland SA
%
%
%
-Pargesa Netherlands BV
%
%
%
-Groupe Bruxelles Lambert
%
%
%
-FINPAR III
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
23 Nov 2020
