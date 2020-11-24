Log in
GEA GROUP AG

(G1A)
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11/24/2020 | 05:03am EST
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

24.11.2020 / 11:02
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Peter-Müller-Straße 12
Postal code: 40468
City: Düsseldorf
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300PHUU0ZZWO8EO07

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Ségolène Gallienne
Date of birth: 07 Jun 1977

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Oliver Capital S.à r.l.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
20 Nov 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 8.51 % 0.00 % 8.51 % 180492172
Previous notification 8.51 % 0 % 8.51 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006602006 0 15357460 0.00 % 8.51 %
Total 15357460 8.51 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
-Ségolène Gallienne % % %
-Stichting Administratiekantoor Frère-Bourgeois % % %
-Frère-Bourgeois SA % % %
-Filux SA % % %
-Financière de la Sambre SA % % %
-Kermadec SA % % %
-Parjointco NV % % %
-Parjointco Switzerland SA % % %
-Pargesa Netherlands BV % % %
-Groupe Bruxelles Lambert % % %
-GBL Verwaltung S.A. % % %
-Oliver Capital S.à r.l. 8.45 % % 8.45 %
-Ségolène Gallienne % % %
-Stichting Administratiekantoor Frère-Bourgeois % % %
-Frère-Bourgeois SA % % %
-Filux SA % % %
-Financière de la Sambre SA % % %
-Kermadec SA % % %
-Parjointco NV % % %
-Parjointco Switzerland SA % % %
-Pargesa Netherlands BV % % %
-Groupe Bruxelles Lambert % % %
-FINPAR III % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
23 Nov 2020


24.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Peter-Müller-Straße 12
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.gea.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1150209  24.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1150209&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 4 685 M 5 569 M 5 569 M
Net income 2020 169 M 200 M 200 M
Net Debt 2020 47,4 M 56,3 M 56,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,5x
Yield 2020 2,97%
Capitalization 5 171 M 6 109 M 6 147 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,11x
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 18 248
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart GEA GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
GEA Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEA GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 29,42 €
Last Close Price 28,65 €
Spread / Highest target 32,6%
Spread / Average Target 2,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Klebert Chairman-Executive Board
Helmut Perlet Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Giloth Chief Operating Officer
Marcus A. Ketter Chief Financial Officer
Hartmut Eberlein Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEA GROUP AG-2.82%6 109
ATLAS COPCO AB19.11%60 328
FANUC CORPORATION20.61%45 307
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION32.11%34 405
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.12.20%29 795
SANDVIK AB2.82%27 350
