EQS Voting Rights Announcement: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
09.05.2023 / 12:39 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
|Street:
|Peter-Müller-Straße 12
|Postal code:
|40468
|City:
|Düsseldorf
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|549300PHUU0ZZWO8EO07
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: Impax Asset Management
City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|2.83 %
|0.00 %
|2.83 %
|180492172
|Previous notification
|3.12 %
|0.00 %
|3.12 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|
|157593
|4957463
|0.09 %
|2.75 %
|Total
|5115056
|2.83 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Impax Asset Management Group
| %
| %
| %
|Impax Asset Management Limited
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
|Impax Asset Management Group plc is the parent entity of Impax Asset Management Limited and does not control any of the shares. Impax Asset Management Limited is an investment manager with delegated voting rights on behalf of managed portfolios.
Date
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
|
|Peter-Müller-Straße 12
|
|40468 Düsseldorf
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.gea.com
|
