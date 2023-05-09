Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. GEA Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    G1A   DE0006602006

GEA GROUP AG

(G1A)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:00:00 2023-05-09 am EDT
40.28 EUR   -0.32%
06:40aGea Group Aktiengesellschaft : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
05/08GEA Group : Guidance increase on the back of a strong order book
Alphavalue
05/08GEA GROUP : Barclays gives a Sell rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05/09/2023 | 06:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09.05.2023 / 12:39 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Peter-Müller-Straße 12
Postal code: 40468
City: Düsseldorf
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300PHUU0ZZWO8EO07

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Impax Asset Management
City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
19 Apr 2023

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.83 % 0.00 % 2.83 % 180492172
Previous notification 3.12 % 0.00 % 3.12 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
157593 4957463 0.09 % 2.75 %
Total 5115056 2.83 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Impax Asset Management Group % % %
Impax Asset Management Limited % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Impax Asset Management Group plc is the parent entity of Impax Asset Management Limited and does not control any of the shares. Impax Asset Management Limited is an investment manager with delegated voting rights on behalf of managed portfolios. 

Date
21 Apr 2023


09.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Peter-Müller-Straße 12
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.gea.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1628179  09.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1628179&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about GEA GROUP AG
06:40aGea Group Aktiengesellschaft : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
05/08GEA Group : Guidance increase on the back of a strong order book
Alphavalue
05/08GEA GROUP : Barclays gives a Sell rating
MD
05/05GEA GROUP : DZ Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05/05Gea : Roadshow presentation - Q1 2023
PU
05/05Plant manufacturer Gea more optimistic for the year thanks to order boom
DP
05/05GEA GROUP : UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
05/05GEA GROUP : Warburg Research reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05/05GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Revises Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2023
CI
05/05Transcript : GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 05, 202..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GEA GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 5 503 M 6 063 M 6 063 M
Net income 2023 385 M 424 M 424 M
Net cash 2023 467 M 514 M 514 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,1x
Yield 2023 2,49%
Capitalization 7 294 M 8 036 M 8 036 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
EV / Sales 2024 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 18 236
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart GEA GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
GEA Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEA GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 40,41 €
Average target price 43,37 €
Spread / Average Target 7,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Klebert Chairman-Management Board
Marcus A. Ketter Chief Financial Officer
Dieter Kempf Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Giloth Chief Operating Officer
Morten Hugo Johansen Administration Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEA GROUP AG5.79%8 036
ATLAS COPCO AB19.86%68 028
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION14.54%42 959
FANUC CORPORATION15.53%32 392
SANDVIK AB10.03%25 620
INGERSOLL RAND INC.12.80%23 842
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer