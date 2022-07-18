GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Share buyback 2021 / 2022 – Tranche 2

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

2. Interim Reporting

In the time period from 11. July 2022 until and including 15. July 2022, a number of 428,500 shares were bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft. The beginning of the share buyback was announced on 5 July 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price 11.07.2022 73,000 33.31 12.07.2022 100,000 33.04 13.07.2022 78,000 33.14 14.07.2022 104,000 32.77 15.07.2022 73,500 33.09

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (http://www.gea.com/de/investoren/share-information/aktienruckkauf/index.jsp).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback in the time period of 6 July 2022 until and including 15 July 2022 amounts to 572,434 shares.

The purchase of the shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by an investment firm commissioned by GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Düsseldorf, 18 July 2022

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

The Executive Board