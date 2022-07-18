Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. GEA Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    G1A   DE0006602006

GEA GROUP AG

(G1A)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:09 2022-07-18 am EDT
33.80 EUR   +1.03%
08:01aGEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
07/14GEA GROUP : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
07/13GEA GROUP : RBC gives a Neutral rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

07/18/2022 | 08:01am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

18.07.2022 / 14:00
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Share buyback 2021 / 2022 – Tranche 2

 

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

2. Interim Reporting

 

In the time period from 11. July 2022 until and including 15. July 2022, a number of 428,500 shares were bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft. The beginning of the share buyback was announced on 5 July 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

 

Shares were bought back as follows:

 

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
11.07.2022 73,000 33.31
12.07.2022 100,000 33.04
13.07.2022 78,000 33.14
14.07.2022 104,000 32.77
15.07.2022 73,500 33.09

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (http://www.gea.com/de/investoren/share-information/aktienruckkauf/index.jsp).

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback in the time period of 6 July 2022 until and including 15 July 2022 amounts to 572,434 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by an investment firm commissioned by GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

 

Düsseldorf, 18 July 2022

 

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

 

The Executive Board

 


18.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Peter-Müller-Straße 12
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.gea.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1399801  18.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1399801&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Analyst Recommendations on GEA GROUP AG
Financials
Sales 2022 5 012 M 5 058 M 5 058 M
Net income 2022 312 M 315 M 315 M
Net cash 2022 418 M 422 M 422 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,6x
Yield 2022 2,89%
Capitalization 5 931 M 5 985 M 5 985 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 19 226
Free-Float 93,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 33,45 €
Average target price 41,18 €
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Klebert Chairman-Executive Board
Marcus A. Ketter Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Helmrich Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Giloth Chief Operating Officer
Morten Hugo Johansen Administration Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEA GROUP AG-30.44%5 985
ATLAS COPCO AB-35.67%45 204
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-21.93%31 882
FANUC CORPORATION-13.54%29 117
SANDVIK AB-33.79%20 020
FORTIVE CORPORATION-28.04%19 679