GEA Group AG    G1A   DE0006602006

GEA GROUP AG

(G1A)
GEA : KVplus and KVplus cryo valves for operations up to 100 bar

10/14/2020 | 04:05am EDT
GEA has launched an addition to its range of ball valves by adding the KVplus and KVplus cryo series of top-entry ball valves designed specifically to operate with pressures of up to 100 bar. (Photo: GEA)

GEA has launched an addition to its range of ball valves by adding the KVplus and KVplus cryo series of top-entry ball valves designed specifically to operate with pressures of up to 100 bar. The KVplus series is capable over the full temperature range from -50°C to +200°C, the KVplus cryo series is capable over the temperature range from -196°C to +100°C. This makes the KVplus and KVplus cryo series suitable for use with natural refrigerants (NH3, CO2), cooling brines, and non-corrosive gases and liquids according to EN 378-1.

The new valve series completes the range, with its trusted German engineering being in high demand for many marine applications, for use in chemical factories and as a key component in heat pump technology. They are equipped with an anti blow-out stem, are Fire-Safe-Tested acc. ISO 10497 & API 607 and the stem sealing system in compliance with ISO 15848 'technically emission free'.

The top-entry design allows maintenance and inspection work to be completed without having to disconnect the valve from the line. The bi-directional seal/seat system operates irrespective of the direction of flow. When in the 'closed' position, the pressure is automatically relieved via the seat system of the valve.

Operation is by manual hand lever or can be used with electric or pneumatic actuators if required. The KVplus series valves are built within a one-piece, bolted stainless steel housing. This provides the necessary strength to handle the most demanding applications.

Disclaimer

GEA Group AG published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

Financials
Sales 2020 4 711 M 5 533 M 5 533 M
Net income 2020 165 M 193 M 193 M
Net Debt 2020 93,9 M 110 M 110 M
P/E ratio 2020 33,5x
Yield 2020 2,65%
Capitalization 5 657 M 6 642 M 6 643 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
EV / Sales 2021 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 18 298
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart GEA GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
GEA Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEA GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 28,60 €
Last Close Price 31,34 €
Spread / Highest target 21,3%
Spread / Average Target -8,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -58,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Klebert Chairman-Executive Board
Helmut Perlet Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Giloth Chief Operating Officer
Marcus A. Ketter Chief Financial Officer
Hartmut Eberlein Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEA GROUP AG3.19%6 642
ATLAS COPCO AB15.98%56 558
FANUC CORPORATION2.93%36 577
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.7.38%28 419
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION5.95%28 087
SANDVIK AB-2.22%25 439
