GEA : Purger ready for propane use

GEA's automatic air vent increases the efficiency of any industrial refrigeration plant. Non-condensable gases cause significant efficiency losses. Air and other non-condensable gases can dissolve in the refrigerant and enter the cooling system circuit, where they cause a significant increase in condensation pressure due to their different/higher partial pressures, even in small concentrations. Cooling systems must therefore be kept largely free of non-condensable gases. This is done most effectively with an automatic venting system, as this reacts immediately to the ingress of non-condensable gases into the system.

After a time loop the purger operation starts as soon as the concentration of non-condensable gases in the liquid receiver is two per cent or more. It automatically shuts off again when the concentration has dropped to one per cent. The effective displacement of non-condensable gases ensures long-term efficient operation of the refrigeration system. Since the average concentration of non-condensable gases is much lower throughout the installation, this value represents an average concentration of less than 0.1 per cent throughout the installation.