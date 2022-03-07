Log in
    G1A   DE0006602006

GEA GROUP AG

(G1A)
03/22 10:27:01 am
34.92 EUR   -1.40%
10:10aGEA : Q4 Roadshow presentation (English)
PU
09:50aGEA : Q4 Roadshow presentation
PU
05:52aGEA GROUP : Credit Suisse sticks Neutral
MD
GEA : Q4 Roadshow presentation (English)

03/07/2022 | 10:10am EST
FY/Q4 2021

RS Presentation

Düsseldorf, March 8, 2022

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, in particular, statements about future events, future financial performance, plans, strategies, expectations, prospects, competitive environment, regulation and supply and demand. Statements with respect to the future are characterized by the

use of words such as "expect", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate" and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions and forecasts. These statements naturally entail risks and uncertainties, which may cause the actual results of operations, financial position or performance to diverge materially from the estimates given here. Factors that could cause such a divergence include, inter alia, changes in the economic and business environment, fluctuations in exchange rates and interest rates, launches of competing products,

poor acceptance of new products or services, and changes in business strategy. Given these uncertainties, readers should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Due to rounding, the sum of percentages of order intake and sales by region as well as by customer industry may vary from 100%.

FY/Q4 2021 Results

2

Highlights

FY 2021

FY/Q4 2021 Results

3

2021 - a stellar year for GEA …

Operational

ESG

Mission 26

Portfolio

performance

strategy

All financial

New ESG

5-year

Portfolio

pruning

KPIs further

strategy

strategic plan

process

improved

implemented

launched

completed

FY/Q4 2021 Results

Share

buyback

€300m

buyback program initiated

4

… and for our shareholders

Total shareholder return GEA vs. MDAX, STOXX TMI Industrial Engineering & DAX 50 ESG starting January 1st, 2021

80%

70%

60%

Dividend proposal for FY 2021:

GEA

+68.2% €48.09

50%€0.90

40%

30%

STOXX TMI

+29.7%

20%

DAX 50 ESG

+15.5%

10%

MDAX

+14.1%

0%

-10%

Dec 20

Mar 21

Jun 21

Sep 21

Dec 21

GEA's share price performance is calculated on a total return basis including dividends to ensure comparability with the according indexes

FY/Q4 2021 Results

5

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

GEA Group AG published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 15:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
