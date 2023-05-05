GEA : Quarterly statement Q1 2023 January 1 – March 31, 2023

GEA IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2023

GEA in the First Quarter of 2023

GEA started the 2023 fiscal year with an excellent first quarter and improved its financial key figures once again. While order intake went up by 2.4 percent to a record high of EUR 1,581 million, revenue saw a significant

percent increase to EUR 1,271 million. EBITDA before restructuring expenses improved significantly by

percent to EUR 171.8 million. The corresponding margin went up by 1.2 percentage points to 13.5 percent.

Order intake increased by 2.4 percent in the first quarter of 2023 to a record high of EUR 1,581 million (Q1 2022: EUR 1,544 million), driven among others by five large orders (exceeding EUR 15 million) with a combined value of EUR 126 million. Organic growth amounted to 3.9 percent.

Revenue increased to EUR 1,271 million during the reporting period, a considerable improvement of

12.8 percent compared to the first quarter of the previous year (Q1 2022: EUR 1,126 million). Organic growth came to 13.9 percent. This positive trend was largely down to developments in the Dairy Farming, Dairy Processing, Food and Chemical customer industries. Renewable Resources also saw a significant increase in revenue. The share of revenue from the service business climbed to 36.6 percent compared to 36.2 percent in the prior-year quarter.

EBITDA before restructuring expenses improved considerably by 24.3 percent to EUR 171.8 million (Q1 2022: EUR 138.2 million). The corresponding EBITDA margin improved notably by 1.2 percentage points to

13.5 percent (Q1 2022: 12.3 percent). This positive trend was attributable in particular to the higher volumes in new machines business and the increased service share.