    G1A   DE0006602006

GEA GROUP AG

(G1A)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:12:41 2023-05-05 am EDT
43.05 EUR   +0.84%
01:59aGea : Quarterly statement Q1 2023 January 1 – March 31, 2023
PU
01:59aGea : raises outlook for 2023 following strong first quarter Press release
PU
01:59aGea : Analyst presentation Q1 2023
PU
GEA : Quarterly statement Q1 2023 January 1 – March 31, 2023

05/05/2023 | 01:59am EDT
Q1 2023

Quarterly Statement January 1 to March 31, 2023

GEA.com

FINANCIAL KEY FIGURES OF GEA

GEA upgrades outlook after a strong first quarter

Order intake reaches a new record high of EUR 1,581 million (organic growth of 3.9 percent)

Significant increase in revenue to EUR 1,271 million (organic growth of 13.9 percent)

Share of service business increased further to 36.6 percent (previous year: 36.2 percent)

Book-to-BillRatio high at 1.24 (previous year: 1.37)

EBITDA before restructuring expenses up significantly by 24.3 percent

to EUR 172 million

EBITDA margin before restructuring expenses up strongly by 1.2 percentage points to 13.5 percent

Notable rise in ROCE to 33.1 percent (previous year: 29.3 percent)

Net Working Capital as a percentage of revenue up slightly to 6.9 percent (previous year: 6.1 percent)

Net liquidity down noticeably to EUR 274 million (previous year: EUR 412 million) due to the share buyback program in the previous year

Upgraded outlook for fiscal year 2023:

  • Organic revenue growth of more than 8 percent (previously: more than 5 percent)
  • EBITDA before restructuring expenses at the upper part of the range of EUR 730 to 790 million (previously: EUR 730 to 790 million), targeting a corresponding EBITDA margin of at least 14.0 percent (previously: more than 13.8 percent)
  • ROCE in excess of 32 percent (previously: at least 29 percent)

Financial Key Figures of GEA

Q1

Q1

Change

(EUR million)

2023

2022

in %

Results of operations

Order intake

1,580.7

1,543.6

2.4

Book-to-bill ratio

1.24

1.37

-

Order backlog

3,446.0

3,181.2

8.3

Revenue

1,270.9

1,126.4

12.8

Organic revenue growth1

13.9

6.6

727 bps

Share of service revenue in %

36.6

36.2

39 bps

EBITDA before restructuring expenses

171.8

138.2

24.3

as % of revenue

13.5

12.3

124 bps

EBITDA

157.3

131.9

19.2

EBIT before restructuring expenses

127.7

94.6

35.0

EBIT

112.8

88.3

27.8

Profit for the period

81.7

72.2

13.2

ROCE in %2

33.1

29.3

383 bps

Financial position

Cash flow from operating activities

-49.3

-13.7

< -100

Cash flow from investing activities

-3.1

-14.1

77.8

Free cash flow

-52.4

-27.8

-88.8

Net assets

Net working capital (reporting date)

368.9

291.7

26.5

as % of revenue (LTM)

6.9

6.1

82 bps

Capital employed (reporting date)3

1,737.9

1,604.5

8.3

Equity

2,338.7

2,195.3

6.5

Equity ratio in %

40.4

37.7

264 bps

Net liquidity (+)/Net debt (-)4

274.3

411.5

-33.4

GEA Shares

Earnings per share (EUR)

0.47

0.41

16.7

Earnings per share before restructuring expenses (EUR)

0.54

0.43

25.6

Market capitalization (EUR billion; reporting date)5

7.6

6.7

12.4

Employees (FTE; reporting date)

18,413

18,108

1.7

Total workforce (FTE; reporting date)

19,416

19,226

1.0

  1. By "organic", GEA means changes that are adjusted for currency and portfolio effects. The basis for the calculation is the reported revenue in the previous year less disposed businesses.
  2. EBIT before restructuring expenses of the last 12 months. Capital employed average of the last 4 quarters and excluding goodwill from the acquisition of the former GEA AG by former Metallgesellschaft AG in 1999.
  3. Capital employed excluding goodwill from the acquisition of the former GEA AG by former Metallgesellschaft AG in 1999.
  4. Including lease liabilities of EUR 160.2 million as of March 31, 2023 (prior year EUR 174.3 million).
  5. The market capitalization takes treasury shares into account.

GEA Q1 2023

2

GEA IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2023

GEA in the First Quarter of 2023

GEA started the 2023 fiscal year with an excellent first quarter and improved its financial key figures once again. While order intake went up by 2.4 percent to a record high of EUR 1,581 million, revenue saw a significant

  1. percent increase to EUR 1,271 million. EBITDA before restructuring expenses improved significantly by
  1. percent to EUR 171.8 million. The corresponding margin went up by 1.2 percentage points to 13.5 percent.

Order intake increased by 2.4 percent in the first quarter of 2023 to a record high of EUR 1,581 million (Q1 2022: EUR 1,544 million), driven among others by five large orders (exceeding EUR 15 million) with a combined value of EUR 126 million. Organic growth amounted to 3.9 percent.

Revenue increased to EUR 1,271 million during the reporting period, a considerable improvement of

12.8 percent compared to the first quarter of the previous year (Q1 2022: EUR 1,126 million). Organic growth came to 13.9 percent. This positive trend was largely down to developments in the Dairy Farming, Dairy Processing, Food and Chemical customer industries. Renewable Resources also saw a significant increase in revenue. The share of revenue from the service business climbed to 36.6 percent compared to 36.2 percent in the prior-year quarter.

EBITDA before restructuring expenses improved considerably by 24.3 percent to EUR 171.8 million (Q1 2022: EUR 138.2 million). The corresponding EBITDA margin improved notably by 1.2 percentage points to

13.5 percent (Q1 2022: 12.3 percent). This positive trend was attributable in particular to the higher volumes in new machines business and the increased service share.

Profit for the period grew by 13.2 percent to EUR 81.7 million in the first three months (Q1 2022: EUR 72.2 million). Accordingly, earnings per share rose from EUR 0.41 to EUR 0.47. Earnings per share before restructuring expenses were EUR 0.54 in the first quarter compared to EUR 0.43 in the previous year.

Net liquidity fell noticeably from EUR 411.5 million to EUR 274.3 million in the first quarter due to the share buyback program in 2022. Net working capital as a percentage of revenue rose slightly to 6.9 percent from 6.1 percent in the prior-year quarter.

Capital employed (calculated as the average of the last four quarters) increased slightly to EUR 1,699 million, largely as a result of an increase in inventories and trade receivables (Q1 2022: EUR 1,580 million). Due to the significant improvement in EBIT before restructuring expenses, the return on capital employed (ROCE) climbed from 29.3 percent to 33.1 percent.

GEA has upgraded its outlook for fiscal year 2023. It forecasts organic revenue growth of more than

8.0 percent (previously: above 5.0 percent). EBITDA before restructuring expenses (at constant exchange rates) is expected to be at the upper part of the range of EUR 730 to 790 million (previously: EUR 730 to 790 million). At the same time, GEA is aiming for another increase in EBITDA margin before restructuring expenses of at least 14.0 percent (previously: more than 13.8 percent). The company anticipates that ROCE will be more than 32.0 percent (at constant exchange rates; previously: at least 29.0 percent).

GEA Q1 2023

3

REPORT ON ECONOMIC POSITION

REPORT ON ECONOMIC POSITION

Business developments

Order intake

Order intake

Q1

Q1

Change

(EUR million)

2023

2022

in %

Separation & Flow Technologies

457.3

408.6

11.9

Liquid & Powder Technologies

511.5

525.6

-2.7

Food & Healthcare Technologies

252.2

273.2

-7.7

Farm Technologies

253.2

232.6

8.8

Heating & Refrigeration Technologies

184.9

162.2

14.0

Consolidation

-78.4

-58.6

-33.8

GEA

1,580.7

1,543.6

2.4

Q1

Order intake development in %

2023

Change compared to prior year

2.4

FX effects

-0.0

Acquisitions/divestments

-1.5

Organic

3.9

  • Order intake rose slightly by 2.4 percent to EUR 1,581 million in the first quarter; organic growth of 3.9 percent
  • Improved order intake in the Separation & Flow Technologies, Farm Technologies and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies divisions more than compensated for the decline in the Liquid & Powder Technologies and Food & Healthcare Technologies divisions
  • Order intake on par with the previous year in almost all regions; only Western Europe, Middle East & Africa experienced declines
  • Almost all customer industries saw increases, with New Food, Beverage and Dairy Farming in particular recording double-digit growth rates
  • Increases in base orders (orders of < EUR 1 million) and large orders (orders of > EUR 15 million) more than compensated for the decline in other classes
  • Five large orders (> EUR 15 million) totaling EUR 126 million in the Separation & Flow Technologies and Liquid & Powder Technologies division in North America, DACH & Eastern Europe and Asia Pacific (prior- year quarter: three large orders of EUR 92 million in the Liquid & Powder Technologies division in North America and DACH & Eastern Europe)

GEA Q1 2023

4

REPORT ON ECONOMIC POSITION

Revenue

Revenue

Q1

Q1

Change

Revenue rose significantly by 12.8 percent to EUR 1,271 million in the first quarter; organic growth of

(EUR million)

2023

2022

in %

13.9 percent

Separation & Flow Technologies

371.3

326.8

13.6

• All divisions contributed to this trend, with the majority reporting double digit growth rates

Liquid & Powder Technologies

386.6

380.6

1.6

• The share of service revenue increased further from 36.2 percent to 36.6 percent due to the strong

Food & Healthcare Technologies

246.0

213.5

15.2

14.1 percent rise in service revenue

Farm Technologies

186.6

147.5

26.5

• Book-to-bill ratio remains at a very good level of 1.24 (previous year: 1.37)

Heating & Refrigeration Technologies

131.9

120.3

9.7

• Double-digit revenue growth rates in North America, Northern and Central Europe, Western Europe, and

Consolidation

-51.5

-62.3

17.3

Middle East & Africa

GEA

1,270.9

1,126.4

12.8

Positive trend - particularly in the Dairy Farming, Dairy Processing, Food and Chemical customer

industries - more than compensated for developments in the other customer industries

Q1

Revenue development in %

2023

Change compared to prior year

12.8

FX effects

-0.1

Acquisitions/divestments

-0.8

Organic

13.9

GEA Q1 2023

5

Disclaimer

GEA Group AG published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 05:58:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
01:59aGea : Quarterly statement Q1 2023 January 1 – March 31, 2023
PU
01:59aGea : raises outlook for 2023 following strong first quarter Press release
PU
01:59aGea : Analyst presentation Q1 2023
PU
01:59aGea : Präsentation Analystenkonferenz Q1 2023
PU
01:44aPlant manufacturer Gea becomes more optimistic for 2023 thanks to order boom
DP
01:32aGEA raises outlook for 2023 following strong first quarter
EQ
05/03GEA Group : A strong order book might also help 2024
Alphavalue
05/03GEA GROUP : RBC reiterates its Sell rating
MD
04/28Gea : Presence and voting results
PU
04/28GEA GROUP AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Financials
Sales 2023 5 470 M 6 019 M 6 019 M
Net income 2023 380 M 418 M 418 M
Net cash 2023 423 M 466 M 466 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,3x
Yield 2023 2,35%
Capitalization 7 705 M 8 478 M 8 478 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,33x
EV / Sales 2024 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 18 236
Free-Float 92,1%
Income Statement Evolution
