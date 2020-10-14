GEA : Red series heat pumps – New versions provide improved efficiency, flexibility, and capacity

The new versions of GEA's red series heat pumps offer more efficiency, flexibility and capacity. (Photo: GEA)
Two years after introducing the Red series heat pumps GEA RedAstrum and GEA RedGenium, GEA has launched new versions which considerably improve their application range. All models are now available with an ammonia cascade evaporator making them compatible with any refrigeration system. In addition, three new sizes join the GEA RedAstrum series extending the range to seven models in total.
Up to 10% better efficiency and lower capital investment return significantly lower TCO and CO₂ emissions
Until now GEA Red heat pumps could only be fitted with an evaporator system charged with a liquid secondary refrigerant. Such a heat pump connected to an existing chiller system needs to be based on a hydraulic cycle, for example the cooling water for a chiller with a liquid condenser. The new GEA Red heat pump cascade version allows clients to add the heat pump onto any existing refrigeration system while using one single ammonia cascade heat exchanger that works as the condenser for the chiller stage and as the evaporator for the heat pump stage.
This set-up generates much smaller approach temperatures compared with cascade systems with intermediate liquid cycles. The chiller can condense at lower temperatures while the heat pump evaporates at higher temperatures resulting in an efficiency increase of up to 10%. This means that two separate heat exchangers and the hydraulic cycle become redundant. Both, increased efficiency (less energy consumption) and less capital investment provide a considerable reduction in the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and help to reduce CO2 emissions.
GEA RedAstrum capacity range grows by up to 190%
The GEA RedAstrum series has, so far, included the four GEA Grasso M series screw compressor models H, L, M, N. GEA has now added three more sizes: the two smaller GEA Grasso M models E, G and the larger GEA Grasso LT model R, increasing the range to seven models in total (compressor sizes).
The swept volume range of the available screw compressors, and therefore the capacity range of the GEA RedAstrum series, has increased by 80% to nearly 190% (depending on the operating conditions).
Sustainability is an investment in the future
Environmental protection and sustainable plants are important concerns for both, GEA and its customers. GEA's efficient ammonia heat pumps make a fundamental contribution to a future-proof installation reducing both TCO and CO2 emissions.
Disclaimer
GEA Group AG published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 08:04:01 UTC