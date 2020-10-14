GEA : Red series heat pumps – New versions provide improved efficiency, flexibility, and capacity

Until now GEA Red heat pumps could only be fitted with an evaporator system charged with a liquid secondary refrigerant. Such a heat pump connected to an existing chiller system needs to be based on a hydraulic cycle, for example the cooling water for a chiller with a liquid condenser. The new GEA Red heat pump cascade version allows clients to add the heat pump onto any existing refrigeration system while using one single ammonia cascade heat exchanger that works as the condenser for the chiller stage and as the evaporator for the heat pump stage.

This set-up generates much smaller approach temperatures compared with cascade systems with intermediate liquid cycles. The chiller can condense at lower temperatures while the heat pump evaporates at higher temperatures resulting in an efficiency increase of up to 10%. This means that two separate heat exchangers and the hydraulic cycle become redundant. Both, increased efficiency (less energy consumption) and less capital investment provide a considerable reduction in the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and help to reduce CO 2 emissions.