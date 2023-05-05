Advanced search
    G1A   DE0006602006

GEA GROUP AG

(G1A)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:22:31 2023-05-05 am EDT
40.17 EUR   -5.90%
11:04aGEA GROUP : DZ Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
10:41aGea : Roadshow presentation - Q1 2023
PU
09:28aPlant manufacturer Gea more optimistic for the year thanks to order boom
DP
GEA : Roadshow presentation - Q1 2023

05/05/2023 | 10:41am EDT
GEA Group AG

Roadshow Presentation

May, 2023

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, in particular, statements about future events, future financial performance, plans, strategies, expectations, prospects, competitive environment, regulation and supply and demand. Statements with respect to the future are characterized by the

use of words such as "expect", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate" and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions and forecasts. These statements naturally entail risks and uncertainties, which may cause the actual results of operations, financial position or performance to diverge materially from the estimates given here. Factors that could cause such a divergence include, inter alia, changes in the economic and business environment, fluctuations in exchange rates and interest rates, launches of competing products,

poor acceptance of new products or services, and changes in business strategy. Given these uncertainties, readers should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Due to rounding, the sum of percentages of order intake, sales by region, customer industry as well as EBITDA share may vary from 100%.

Roadshow Presentation

2

AGENDA

1.

Overview GEA

4

2.

Highlights Q1 2023

14

3.

Mission 26

20

4.

Outlook 2023

24

5.

GEA - a compelling investment

26

Roadshow Presentation

3

GEA at a glance

"Engineering for a better world" is the driving and energizing principle connecting GEA's employees. As one of the largest systems suppliers GEA makes an important contribution to a sustainable future with its solutions and services, particularly in the food, beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. Across the globe, GEA's plants, processes and components contribute significantly to the reduction of CO2 emissions, plastic use as well as food waste in production.

GEA is listed on the German MDAX and the STOXX® Europe 600 Index and also included in the DAX 50 ESG, the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe and MSCI Global Sustainability indexes.

FY 2022 FY 2021

Order intake

5,679

5,222

EUR million

Revenue

5,165

4,703

EUR million

EBITDA

before restructuring

expenses

712

625

EUR million

EBITDA

before restructuring

expenses

13.8

13.3

percent of

revenue

Dividend

0.95

0.90

EUR per share

Employees

18,236

18,143

FTEs

Roadshow Presentation

4

Our applications - in touch with GEA everyday

Food

Dairy Farming and Processing

Beverages

Pharma & healthcare

Chemical

Refrigeration and Heating

Marine

Every third

chicken

nugget is

produced using GEA technology

Approx. every third process

line for instant

coffee was installed by

GEA

Approx. one

quarter of

processed milk

comes from

GEA production

systems

Approx. every

second liter

of beer is

brewed with the aid of systems and process solutions from

GEA

Every fourth

liter of human

blood for

making plasma- derived products is processed using GEA equipment

More than

one third of

all polymer

producers

are using

GEA drying technology

Each industry

we serve

utilizes

industrial

refrigeration technology from GEA

Every second container ship

in the world

sails with

GEA marine

equipment on

board

Roadshow Presentation

5

Disclaimer

GEA Group AG published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 14:40:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
