GEA : Roadshow presentation - Q1 2023

GEA at a glance
"Engineering for a better world" is the driving and energizing principle connecting GEA's employees. As one of the largest systems suppliers GEA makes an important contribution to a sustainable future with its solutions and services, particularly in the food, beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. Across the globe, GEA's plants, processes and components contribute significantly to the reduction of CO2 emissions, plastic use as well as food waste in production.
GEA is listed on the German MDAX and the STOXX® Europe 600 Index and also included in the DAX 50 ESG, the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe and MSCI Global Sustainability indexes.
FY 2022 FY 2021
Order intake
5,679
5,222
EUR million
Revenue
5,165
4,703
EUR million
EBITDA
before restructuring
expenses
712
625
EUR million
EBITDA
before restructuring
expenses
13.8
13.3
percent of
revenue
Dividend
0.95
0.90
EUR per share
Employees
18,236
18,143
FTEs
Our applications - in touch with GEA everyday
Food
Dairy Farming and Processing
Beverages
Pharma & healthcare
Chemical
Refrigeration and Heating
Marine
Every third
chicken
nugget is
produced using GEA technology
Approx. every third process
line for instant
coffee was installed by
GEA
Approx. one
quarter of
processed milk
comes from
GEA production
systems
Approx. every
second liter
of beer is
brewed with the aid of systems and process solutions from
GEA
Every fourth
liter of human
blood for
making plasma- derived products is processed using GEA equipment