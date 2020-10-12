GEA : Sustainably produced milk with guaranteed origin

The Trevisan farm at the new location in Farroupilha consists of a herd numbering 900 animals, with 370 lactation cows. (image: Fazenda Trevisan)

With GEA milking technology components and Holstein dairy cattle, the family farm initially produced 1,500 liters of milk a day. The Trevisan farm now produces 13,000 liters of milk daily with a herd numbering 900 animals, with 370 lactation cows at their new location in Farroupilha in the state of Rio Grande do Sul in southern Brazil. To optimize the animal's living conditions, the free stall barn provides animal-friendly equipment from A to Z: Ventilators, sprinkler systems, a fresh water supply and rubber mats noticeably enhance animal comfort. The relaxed atmosphere in the barn and the cows' well-being has a positive effect on milk performance.

Sustainability and environmental friendliness were also considered when processing the manure. GEA's liquid manure technology therefore consists of a scraper system ensuring dry walkways continuously and improving the hygiene standard in the barn. The resulting mass is first homogenized in pump and agitator systems. Subsequently liquids and solids are processed in separators, screens and presses. As valuable compost as well as liquid fertilizer for growing grain, the processed liquid manure replaces artificial fertilizers. In addition, the high-energy material is used in Fazenda Trevisan's own biogas plant to produce electricity, which can then be used for the farm's operational processes.