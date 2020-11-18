GEA : Swedish whisky producer optimizes brewing process with technology from GEA

What appears to be a world's first by a commercial whisky maker, Agitator is distilling under vacuum. It is also using 'green' energy to power it's business, which produces high-quality whiskies from a range of raw materials, including oats, wheat, barley and rye. And all of this is made possible with efficient and highly respected mash house equipment from GEA.

Distilling under vacuum reduces the heat required to achieve distillation given the boiling point is achieved at around 30 degrees Celsius below normal atmospheric pressure boiling point. In addition to energy savings, this method mitigates the production of heat-induced off flavors, resulting in a smoother, cleaner spirit. The Agitator plant uses renewable energy from a local authority which is generated via a wood pellet boiler which creates super-heated water for the surrounding community. Agitator uses the little it requires, returning residual energy back to the network.

Oskar Bruno, Agitator's Distillery Manager, says the goal was to build a distillery that could produce a high-quality product, in an efficient way. 'The distillery is built upon the belief that tradition is conservative, and new technologies can unlock the full potential of whisky,' Bruno explains. 'Our choice of equipment, location, raw materials and ways of running the process reflect this.' These methods are matched by a devotee's obsession with their craft, where one continually asks themselves: 'How can I create the most exciting whisky?'