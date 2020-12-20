Log in
GEA Group AG

GEA GROUP AG

(G1A)
GEA : announces nomination of Siemens Board Member Klaus Helmrich as Chairman of Supervisory Board

12/20/2020 | 01:27pm EST
The Supervisory Board of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft set the course for an orderly membership transition in the Supervisory Board. Klaus Helmrich (62), currently a member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG and CEO Digital Industries until September 30, 2020, is to succeed Dr. Helmut Perlet as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. The corresponding resolution recommending the election of the candidate at the Annual General Meeting on April 30, 2021 was passed by the Supervisory Board at its meeting today.

After a 35-year tenure with the company, Klaus Helmrich will retire from the Managing Board of Siemens AG at the end of March 2021 as planned. Dr. Helmut Perlet said: 'I am very pleased that, with Klaus Helmrich, we have won over a highly experienced manager to take over as Chairman of our Supervisory Board. After more than 15 years on GEA's Supervisory Board and serving as its Chair for over four years, the time has come for me to pass the baton to a suitable successor. Klaus Helmrich is a proven expert on industrial digitalization and automation. In his future role as advisor to the Executive Board, his expertise will be decisive in shaping GEA's future development.'

'I am delighted to stand for election and look forward to accompanying GEA on its future journey in my capacity as designated Supervisory Board Chairman. GEA is a dynamic company operating in industries with a secure long-term outlook. Throughout its long history, the company has developed many pioneering engineering solutions. Drawing on my experience, I would like to see GEA tap the full potential of these solutions and contribute to the company's success story,' stated Klaus Helmrich when commenting on the result of today's Supervisory Board meeting.

Disclaimer

GEA Group AG published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2020 18:26:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
