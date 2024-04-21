GEA Group
Company overview
April 2024
GEA at a glance
Order intake
Revenue
EBITDA
before restructuring expenses
5,469
5,373
774
EUR million
EUR million
EUR million
Previous year: EUR 5,679 million
Previous year: EUR 5,165 million
Previous year: EUR 712 million
EBITDA margin
Dividend proposal
Employees
before restructuring expenses
14.4
1.00
18,773
percent of revenue
EUR per share
Full-time equivalents
Previous year: 13.8 percent
Previous year: EUR 0.95
Previous year: 18,236
All figures relate to the 2023 financial year or 2022 for the previous year
GEA is one of the world's largest suppliers
of systems and components to the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The international technology group, founded in 1881, focuses on machinery and plants, as well as advanced process technology, components and comprehensive services.
GEA is listed in the German MDAX, the European STOXX® Europe 600 Index and is one of the companies that make up the DAX 50 ESG, MSCI Global Sustainability as well as the Dow Jones Sustainability World and Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Indices.
2
Our purpose
Engineering for a better world.
3
Our vision
We safeguard future generations by providing sustainable solutions for the nutrition and pharmaceutical industries.
4
Our strategy
Purpose
Engineering for a better world.
Vision
We safeguard future generations by providing sustainable solutions
for the nutrition and pharmaceutical industries.
Profitables
1
EBITDA
Profitable
4-6%margin2 > 15%
ROCE2,3 > 30%
Ambitious
Wachstum
Organic Sales CAGR
growth
financial targets
Sustainability
Innovation & Digitalization
New Food
Sales Excellence
EXCELLENCE
Service Excellence
Operational Excellence
Acquisitions
- Currency and portfolio adjusted
- Before restructuring expenses; based on constant exchange rates
- Capital employed excluding EUR ~800m goodwill from the acquisition of the former GEA AG by former Metallgesellschaft AG in 1999 (average of the last 4 quarters)
5
Our sustainability approach
Key trends
Important global megatrends are propelling our technologies & underlying markets
Demand for New Food
Food safety & quality
Growing middle class
Essential & affordable medicines
Growing world population
Sustainable solutions
Urbanization
7
Our applications put consumers in touch with GEA every day
Food
Approx. every third chicken nugget is produced using GEA technology
Pharma & healthcare
Roughly every fourth liter of human blood for making plasma- derived products is processed using GEA equipment
Food
Approx. every third process line for instant coffee was installed by GEA
Chemical
More than one third of all polymer producers are using GEA drying technology
Dairy farming & processing
Roughly one quarter of processed milk comes from GEA production systems
Environment
Approx. two million tons of pollutants are averted annually thanks to GEA emission control plants
Beverage
Approx. every second liter of beer is brewed with the aid of systems and process solutions from GEA
Heating & refrigeration
Each industry we serve utilizes industrial heating and refrigeration technology
from GEA
Marine
Roughly every second container ship in the world sails with GEA marine equipment on board
8
Innovative solutions
GEA Smart Filtration
reduces energy & water consumption up to 50% during membrane filtration cleaning
- Ideal for use in food & dairy industries
- Smart Filtration Flush: Sensors measure permeate quality of water during flushing, CIP process ended when hygiene requirements met; reduces freshwater usage, wastewater generation & energy consumption
- Smart Filtration CIP: Pulsating pumps eliminate need for continuous running of rinsing pumps, saving energy without sacrificing cleaning quality
Developing bioreactors with digital twin
to scale new food processes
- Increasing yields from bioreactor processes is complex, given sensitivity of cell cultures. And scaling up requires predictable outcomes
- Using digital twins to validate bioreactors ensures optimal growth conditions, key to scaling up new food processes
- Benefits include: shorter development time for recipes & plant scaling; reduced risk of lower product quality
GEA OptiPartner
for better spray dryer performance in powder systems
- Digital solution for advanced process control to continuously optimize productivity & efficiency of spray drying plants (e.g., milk, instant coffee)
- In milk processing, results show higher system availability (98%), increased production rate (ca. 4%) & energy savings (more than 4%)
- Reduces system downtime; delivers resource & energy savings; no capital investment (offered as a service)
9
GEA Service
Together with you
Getting you started
Consulting and
Beginning of Life
Enhanced Operations
Services
We serve the entire life cycle
to enable continuous touchpoints with our customers.
Constantly improving
Keeping it running
Extended Life Services
Lifetime Services
We ensure our customers' continued business success by building, maintaining, optimizing and adapting their production equipment and processes to meet their specific ongoing needs.
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
GEA Group AG published this content on 20 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2024 22:23:07 UTC.