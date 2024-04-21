GEA Group

Company overview

April 2024

GEA at a glance

Order intake

Revenue

EBITDA

before restructuring expenses

5,469

5,373

774

EUR million

EUR million

EUR million

Previous year: EUR 5,679 million

Previous year: EUR 5,165 million

Previous year: EUR 712 million

EBITDA margin

Dividend proposal

Employees

before restructuring expenses

14.4

1.00

18,773

percent of revenue

EUR per share

Full-time equivalents

Previous year: 13.8 percent

Previous year: EUR 0.95

Previous year: 18,236

All figures relate to the 2023 financial year or 2022 for the previous year

GEA is one of the world's largest suppliers

of systems and components to the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The international technology group, founded in 1881, focuses on machinery and plants, as well as advanced process technology, components and comprehensive services.

GEA is listed in the German MDAX, the European STOXX® Europe 600 Index and is one of the companies that make up the DAX 50 ESG, MSCI Global Sustainability as well as the Dow Jones Sustainability World and Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Indices.

2

Our purpose

Engineering for a better world.

3

Our vision

We safeguard future generations by providing sustainable solutions for the nutrition and pharmaceutical industries.

4

Our strategy

Purpose

Engineering for a better world.

Vision

We safeguard future generations by providing sustainable solutions

for the nutrition and pharmaceutical industries.

Profitables

1

EBITDA

Profitable

4-6%margin2 > 15%

ROCE2,3 > 30%

Ambitious

Wachstum

Organic Sales CAGR

growth

financial targets

Sustainability

Innovation & Digitalization

New Food

Sales Excellence

EXCELLENCE

Service Excellence

Operational Excellence

Acquisitions

  1. Currency and portfolio adjusted
  2. Before restructuring expenses; based on constant exchange rates
  3. Capital employed excluding EUR ~800m goodwill from the acquisition of the former GEA AG by former Metallgesellschaft AG in 1999 (average of the last 4 quarters)

5

Our sustainability approach

Key trends

Important global megatrends are propelling our technologies & underlying markets

Demand for New Food

Food safety & quality

Growing middle class

Essential & affordable medicines

Growing world population

Sustainable solutions

Urbanization

7

Our applications put consumers in touch with GEA every day

Food

Approx. every third chicken nugget is produced using GEA technology

Pharma & healthcare

Roughly every fourth liter of human blood for making plasma- derived products is processed using GEA equipment

Food

Approx. every third process line for instant coffee was installed by GEA

Chemical

More than one third of all polymer producers are using GEA drying technology

Dairy farming & processing

Roughly one quarter of processed milk comes from GEA production systems

Environment

Approx. two million tons of pollutants are averted annually thanks to GEA emission control plants

Beverage

Approx. every second liter of beer is brewed with the aid of systems and process solutions from GEA

Heating & refrigeration

Each industry we serve utilizes industrial heating and refrigeration technology

from GEA

Marine

Roughly every second container ship in the world sails with GEA marine equipment on board

8

Innovative solutions

GEA Smart Filtration

reduces energy & water consumption up to 50% during membrane filtration cleaning

  • Ideal for use in food & dairy industries
  • Smart Filtration Flush: Sensors measure permeate quality of water during flushing, CIP process ended when hygiene requirements met; reduces freshwater usage, wastewater generation & energy consumption
  • Smart Filtration CIP: Pulsating pumps eliminate need for continuous running of rinsing pumps, saving energy without sacrificing cleaning quality

Developing bioreactors with digital twin

to scale new food processes

  • Increasing yields from bioreactor processes is complex, given sensitivity of cell cultures. And scaling up requires predictable outcomes
  • Using digital twins to validate bioreactors ensures optimal growth conditions, key to scaling up new food processes
  • Benefits include: shorter development time for recipes & plant scaling; reduced risk of lower product quality

GEA OptiPartner

for better spray dryer performance in powder systems

  • Digital solution for advanced process control to continuously optimize productivity & efficiency of spray drying plants (e.g., milk, instant coffee)
  • In milk processing, results show higher system availability (98%), increased production rate (ca. 4%) & energy savings (more than 4%)
  • Reduces system downtime; delivers resource & energy savings; no capital investment (offered as a service)

9

GEA Service

Together with you

Getting you started

Consulting and

Beginning of Life

Enhanced Operations

Services

We serve the entire life cycle

to enable continuous touchpoints with our customers.

Constantly improving

Keeping it running

Extended Life Services

Lifetime Services

We ensure our customers' continued business success by building, maintaining, optimizing and adapting their production equipment and processes to meet their specific ongoing needs.

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

GEA Group AG published this content on 20 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2024 22:23:07 UTC.