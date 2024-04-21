GEA at a glance

All figures relate to the 2023 financial year or 2022 for the previous year

GEA is one of the world's largest suppliers

of systems and components to the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The international technology group, founded in 1881, focuses on machinery and plants, as well as advanced process technology, components and comprehensive services.

GEA is listed in the German MDAX, the European STOXX® Europe 600 Index and is one of the companies that make up the DAX 50 ESG, MSCI Global Sustainability as well as the Dow Jones Sustainability World and Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Indices.