Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. GEA Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    G1A   DE0006602006

GEA GROUP AG

(G1A)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:24 2022-11-07 am EST
37.60 EUR   +1.32%
09:16aGEA breaks ground in Janesville, USA
EQ
08:04aGEA GROUP : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
08:03aGEA GROUP : Warburg Research gives a Neutral rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GEA breaks ground in Janesville, USA

11/07/2022 | 09:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


EQS-Media / 07.11.2022 / 15:15 CET/CEST

GEA breaks ground on new U.S. facility in Janesville, Wisconsin

  • Greenfield site to bring GEA closer to Midwest customer base
  • Building constructed as net-zero facility
  • Over 70 jobs will be created at the new site
  • Investment about USD 20 million
  • Opening is scheduled for late 2023

 

Janesville (USA), November 7, 2022 – GEA marked the official start of construction of its new repair, logistics, assembly, production and training facility in Janesville, Wisconsin (USA). The company will invest about 20 million USD in the new site in response to growing demand for separators, decanters, valves, pumps and homogenizers which are at the heart of many industrial production processes.

The 85,000 square foot-building is scheduled for completion in late 2023. In addition to modern office space, the facility will house a training center for customers and employees. The remaining space will be used for the repair of mechanical equipment and logistics. Located approximately 80 miles west of Milwaukee and 40 miles south of Madison, the new GEA facility will create more than 70 jobs.

“The Janesville facility will bring us closer to our growing Midwest customer base and it will enable us to meet the growing demand for our products,” says Azam Owaisi, CEO GEA North America. “As the new facility will have production capabilities to finalize separator, decanter, valve and pump assembly, GEA will fully meet the ‘Built in America’ mandates if required. We would like to thank the city of Janesville leadership for their cooperation and support.”

Separators are machines used to separate two liquids of different densities from each other. Particularly in the pharmaceutical, dairy, food and marine industries separators are essential. Decanters contribute to a cleaner environment in numerous industrial applications such as wastewater and water treatment. Valves and Pumps are controlled flow technology equipment while homogenizers are a type of mixing equipment to create a uniform and consistent mixture.

 

Emphasis on sustainability

GEA has set itself ambitious sustainability goals. Next to its net zero ambition for 2040, GEA also aims to be the employer of choice in the industry.

The new facility will therefore feature numerous measures to make it a net-zero facility. These measures include a high efficiency heating and cooling system, solar panels, LED lighting, electric car charging stations, recycling and water reuse possibilities.

In addition, GEA is working with Blackhawk Technical College in Janesville to develop an educational and training program. This will provide GEA with a pool of graduates with the desired skillset to meet the current and future workforce needs.

 

Media Relations

Anne Putz

Peter-Müller-Str. 12, 40468 Düsseldorf, Germany

Phone +49 211 9136-1500

anne.putz@gea.com

 

About GEA

GEA is one of the world’s largest suppliers of systems and components to the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The international technology­ group, founded in 1881, focuses on machinery and plants, as well as advanced process technology, components, and comprehensive services. With more than 18,000 employees working across five divisions and 62 countries, the group generated revenues of more than EUR 4.7 billion in fiscal year 2021. GEA plants, processes, components and services enhance the efficiency and sustainability of production processes across the globe. They contribute significantly to the reduction of CO2 emissions, plastic usage and food waste. In doing so, GEA makes a key contribution toward a sustainable future, in line with the company’s purpose: “Engineering for a better world”.

GEA is listed in the German MDAX and the STOXX® Europe 600 Index and is also among the companies comprising the DAX 50 ESG and MSCI Global Sustainability Indices.

More information can be found online at gea.com.
If you do not want to receive any further information from GEA, please send an e-mail to pr@gea.com.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



End of Media Release

Issuer: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Key word(s): Enterprise

07.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Peter-Müller-Straße 12
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 9136-0
Fax: +49 (0)211 9136-31087
E-mail: ir@gea.com
Internet: www.gea.com
ISIN: DE0006602006
WKN: 660200
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1480983

 
End of News EQS Media

1480983  07.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1480983&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about GEA GROUP AG
09:16aGEA breaks ground in Janesville, USA
EQ
08:04aGEA GROUP : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
08:03aGEA GROUP : Warburg Research gives a Neutral rating
MD
08:01aCms : GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
EQ
05:24aGEA GROUP : JP Morgan reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
11/04Transcript : GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 04, 202..
CI
11/04GEA GROUP : Barclays maintains a Buy rating
MD
11/04GEA GROUP : Gets a Neutral rating from Jefferies
MD
11/04GEA GROUP : UBS gives a Buy rating
MD
11/04GEA GROUP : Warburg Research reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GEA GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 082 M 5 037 M 5 037 M
Net income 2022 314 M 312 M 312 M
Net cash 2022 373 M 370 M 370 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,4x
Yield 2022 2,62%
Capitalization 6 421 M 6 365 M 6 365 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
EV / Sales 2023 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 18 123
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart GEA GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
GEA Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEA GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 37,11 €
Average target price 39,98 €
Spread / Average Target 7,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Klebert Chairman-Executive Board
Marcus A. Ketter Chief Financial Officer
Dieter Kempf Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Giloth Chief Operating Officer
Morten Hugo Johansen Administration Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEA GROUP AG-22.83%6 365
ATLAS COPCO AB-22.48%52 163
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-6.05%38 378
FANUC CORPORATION-19.52%25 506
FORTIVE CORPORATION-15.34%22 852
INGERSOLL RAND INC.-14.47%21 429