GEA breaks ground in Janesville, USA



EQS-Media / 07.11.2022 / 15:15 CET/CEST



GEA breaks ground on new U.S. facility in Janesville, Wisconsin

Greenfield site to bring GEA closer to Midwest customer base

Building constructed as net-zero facility

Over 70 jobs will be created at the new site

Investment about USD 20 million

Opening is scheduled for late 2023

Janesville (USA), November 7, 2022 – GEA marked the official start of construction of its new repair, logistics, assembly, production and training facility in Janesville, Wisconsin (USA). The company will invest about 20 million USD in the new site in response to growing demand for separators, decanters, valves, pumps and homogenizers which are at the heart of many industrial production processes.

The 85,000 square foot-building is scheduled for completion in late 2023. In addition to modern office space, the facility will house a training center for customers and employees. The remaining space will be used for the repair of mechanical equipment and logistics. Located approximately 80 miles west of Milwaukee and 40 miles south of Madison, the new GEA facility will create more than 70 jobs.

“The Janesville facility will bring us closer to our growing Midwest customer base and it will enable us to meet the growing demand for our products,” says Azam Owaisi, CEO GEA North America. “As the new facility will have production capabilities to finalize separator, decanter, valve and pump assembly, GEA will fully meet the ‘Built in America’ mandates if required. We would like to thank the city of Janesville leadership for their cooperation and support.”

Separators are machines used to separate two liquids of different densities from each other. Particularly in the pharmaceutical, dairy, food and marine industries separators are essential. Decanters contribute to a cleaner environment in numerous industrial applications such as wastewater and water treatment. Valves and Pumps are controlled flow technology equipment while homogenizers are a type of mixing equipment to create a uniform and consistent mixture.

Emphasis on sustainability

GEA has set itself ambitious sustainability goals. Next to its net zero ambition for 2040, GEA also aims to be the employer of choice in the industry.

The new facility will therefore feature numerous measures to make it a net-zero facility. These measures include a high efficiency heating and cooling system, solar panels, LED lighting, electric car charging stations, recycling and water reuse possibilities.

In addition, GEA is working with Blackhawk Technical College in Janesville to develop an educational and training program. This will provide GEA with a pool of graduates with the desired skillset to meet the current and future workforce needs.

Media Relations

Anne Putz

Peter-Müller-Str. 12, 40468 Düsseldorf, Germany

Phone +49 211 9136-1500

anne.putz@gea.com

About GEA

GEA is one of the world’s largest suppliers of systems and components to the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The international technology­ group, founded in 1881, focuses on machinery and plants, as well as advanced process technology, components, and comprehensive services. With more than 18,000 employees working across five divisions and 62 countries, the group generated revenues of more than EUR 4.7 billion in fiscal year 2021. GEA plants, processes, components and services enhance the efficiency and sustainability of production processes across the globe. They contribute significantly to the reduction of CO 2 emissions, plastic usage and food waste. In doing so, GEA makes a key contribution toward a sustainable future, in line with the company’s purpose: “Engineering for a better world”.

GEA is listed in the German MDAX and the STOXX® Europe 600 Index and is also among the companies comprising the DAX 50 ESG and MSCI Global Sustainability Indices.

More information can be found online at gea.com.

If you do not want to receive any further information from GEA, please send an e-mail to pr@gea.com.