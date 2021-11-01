Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. GEA Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    G1A   DE0006602006

GEA GROUP AG

(G1A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

GEA builds world's first carbon-neutral juice production facility for innocent

11/01/2021 | 04:37am EDT
GEA Group AG, as key project partner, has provided innocent, Europe's leading smoothie and juice brand, with the process technology for the world's first carbon-neutral juice factory. The new factory in the Netherlands will lead the way for future plants in the food industry with a truly sustainable approach. Located at the Rotterdam Food Hub, the production facility is scheduled to open officially in spring 2022.

In the new-build project, GEA is responsible for the process, refrigeration and heating technology. Early involvement in the design planning phase enabled the company to develop numerous innovative process changes that significantly help innocent on the path to reaching its climate goals.

"The innocent project is an outstanding example of how we put our purpose of 'engineering for a better world' into practice," said GEA CEO Stefan Klebert. "Not only have we integrated the most resource-efficient technologies, we have also entirely rethought the processes as well as the heating and refrigeration systems. Together with innocent, we have pushed the envelope beyond standard beverage production practice."

Disclaimer

GEA Group AG published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 08:36:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 764 M 5 507 M 5 507 M
Net income 2021 266 M 307 M 307 M
Net cash 2021 171 M 198 M 198 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,3x
Yield 2021 2,09%
Capitalization 7 652 M 8 848 M 8 845 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,57x
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 18 212
Free-Float 91,6%
Chart GEA GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
GEA Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEA GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 42,59 €
Average target price 40,60 €
Spread / Average Target -4,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Klebert Chairman-Executive Board
Marcus A. Ketter Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Helmrich Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Giloth Chief Operating Officer
Morten Hugo Johansen Administration Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEA GROUP AG45.46%8 848
ATLAS COPCO AB31.04%74 320
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION8.88%38 290
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED44.76%37 744
FANUC CORPORATION-12.03%37 518
SANDVIK AB8.05%31 761