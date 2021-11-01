GEA builds world's first carbon-neutral juice production facility for innocent

GEA Group AG, as key project partner, has provided innocent, Europe's leading smoothie and juice brand, with the process technology for the world's first carbon-neutral juice factory. The new factory in the Netherlands will lead the way for future plants in the food industry with a truly sustainable approach. Located at the Rotterdam Food Hub, the production facility is scheduled to open officially in spring 2022.

In the new-build project, GEA is responsible for the process, refrigeration and heating technology. Early involvement in the design planning phase enabled the company to develop numerous innovative process changes that significantly help innocent on the path to reaching its climate goals.

"The innocent project is an outstanding example of how we put our purpose of 'engineering for a better world' into practice," said GEA CEO Stefan Klebert. "Not only have we integrated the most resource-efficient technologies, we have also entirely rethought the processes as well as the heating and refrigeration systems. Together with innocent, we have pushed the envelope beyond standard beverage production practice."