  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. GEA Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    G1A   DE0006602006

GEA GROUP AG

(G1A)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

GEA : donates EUR 100,000 to assist flood victims in Germany and China

07/26/2021 | 07:18am EDT
'The extreme weather events in Germany and China are a stark reminder that climate change is the world's most pressing challenge. Every business has a responsibility to consistently pursue their efforts to protect our planet,' says Stefan Klebert, CEO of GEA Group AG. 'Our thoughts go out to all those who, through no fault of their own, have suffered such hardship, as well as to the many tireless relief workers. As a Group, we will provide quick and effective aid.'

The Executive Board of GEA has pledged to donate a total of EUR 80,000 to various, selected projects in Germany. GEA will actively involve its employees and social partners in determining where the funds will be of the greatest benefit. Cooperating closely with employee representatives familiar with the plight of those staff members personally affected will allow GEA to identify potential projects for support. A committee comprising employee and Group representatives will then jointly decide which projects GEA is to support. As for China, GEA will donate EUR 20,000.

Disclaimer

GEA Group AG published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 11:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 687 M 5 530 M 5 530 M
Net income 2021 234 M 276 M 276 M
Net cash 2021 172 M 203 M 203 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,5x
Yield 2021 2,38%
Capitalization 6 469 M 7 610 M 7 632 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,34x
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 18 070
Free-Float 91,6%
Managers and Directors
Stefan Klebert Chairman-Executive Board
Marcus A. Ketter Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Helmrich Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Giloth Chief Operating Officer
Morten Hugo Johansen Administration Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEA GROUP AG22.40%7 383
ATLAS COPCO AB39.21%71 681
FANUC CORPORATION-0.51%46 550
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION12.58%38 941
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.14.35%33 077
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED20.71%32 291