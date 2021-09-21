Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. GEA Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    G1A   DE0006602006

GEA GROUP AG

(G1A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GEA : enters into exclusive negotiations with Syclef to sell its refrigeration contracting and service operations in France

09/21/2021 | 06:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

About GEA

GEA is one of the world's largest systems suppliers for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. The international industrial technology group specializes in machinery and plants as well as advanced process technology, components and comprehensive services.

With more than 18,000 employees, the group generated revenue of more than EUR 4.6 billion in fiscal year 2020. A major focus is on continuously enhancing the sustainability and efficiency of customers' production processes. GEA plants, processes and components help achieve significant reductions in carbon emissions, plastic use and food waste in production worldwide. In this way, GEA makes a decisive contribution toward a sustainable future, fully in line with its corporate philosophy of "engineering for a better world." GEA is listed in the German MDAX and the STOXX® Europe 600 Index, and is also among the companies comprising the DAX 50 ESG and MSCI Global Sustainability Indices.

Disclaimer

GEA Group AG published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 10:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GEA GROUP AG
06:42aGEA : enters into exclusive negotiations with Syclef to sell its refrigeration contracting..
PU
06:32aGEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Enters into exclusive negotiations with Syclef to sell its ..
EQ
06:31aPRESS RELEASE : GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Enters into exclusive negotiations with Sycl..
DJ
04:35aGEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release -4-
DJ
04:35aGEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release -3-
DJ
04:35aGEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release -2-
DJ
04:35aGEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the..
DJ
09/20GEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/20PRESS RELEASE : GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
DJ
09/16ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Activision Blizzard, Beyond Meat, Britvic, Las Vegas Sans, Unile..
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GEA GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 4 767 M 5 594 M 5 594 M
Net income 2021 263 M 309 M 309 M
Net cash 2021 268 M 315 M 315 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,0x
Yield 2021 2,25%
Capitalization 7 085 M 8 315 M 8 314 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,43x
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 18 212
Free-Float 91,6%
Chart GEA GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
GEA Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEA GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 39,40 €
Average target price 38,53 €
Spread / Average Target -2,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Klebert Chairman-Executive Board
Marcus A. Ketter Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Helmrich Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Giloth Chief Operating Officer
Morten Hugo Johansen Administration Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEA GROUP AG34.56%8 315
ATLAS COPCO AB34.17%75 349
FANUC CORPORATION5.01%46 659
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED44.39%37 613
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION5.59%36 760
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.3.04%29 983