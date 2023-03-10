Advanced search
    G1A   DE0006602006

GEA GROUP AG

(G1A)
GEA : equips two additional lithium hydroxide production lines from Albemarle with centrifuge packages

03/10/2023 | 03:14am EST
Production of lithium hydroxide (LiOH)

The demand for lithium in pure form and lithium derivatives ("derivatives") is steadily increasing worldwide. Particularly due to its use in electromobility, the alkali metal is currently becoming one of the most sought-after raw materials in the world. The reason for this is the unique properties of lithium, a light, flexible element with the ability to store large amounts of energy. For example, LiOH binds carbon dioxide particularly well (1 g of anhydrous LiOH binds 450 ml of CO2). Lithium and lithium hydroxide are indispensable in lithium-ion batteries for electric cars and smartphones, but also in other applications outside energy storage, for example in pharmaceuticals, in the production of lithium stearates as important lubricants for cars and aircraft, in the manufacture of glasses and ceramics, rubber, for photo developers, and in the production of borates (salts or esters of boric acid). In pressurized water reactors, lithium hydroxide is added to the primary circuit to neutralize boric acid and achieve a pH of about 7.2.

It is also used as an air purifier because of its carbon dioxide-binding effect. This is particularly important in space travel, on submarines and in diving equipment with pendulum breathing ("rebreathers"). Lithium hydroxide can be added to cement and is capable of suppressing the alkali-silica reaction. In addition, lithium hydroxide is a potential additive in nickel-iron batteries.

GEA supports customers with technologies for all process steps in lithium production

GEA supports its customers in the realization of lithium process plants with a comprehensive range of technologies. Especially for the mechanical separation of sedimentation, centrifuges are an important component in the overall process flow. GEA's know-how includes the separation of impurities by a centrifuge for solids and liquids as well as techniques for concentration, purification and fluid bed drying of lithium salt compounds. These compounds are mixed with other substances and further processed. GEA is a world leader in spray drying these advanced materials into battery powders for lithium battery production and also offers a comprehensive service.

About Albemarle

Albemarle in Australia focuses on sustainable, high-quality lithium and is a fast-growing part of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) - a leading global producer of lithium for energy storage and specialty chemicals. The company has established a new corporate headquarters in Perth, Western Australia, and Albemarle Corporation is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Albemarle employs approximately 6000 people worldwide and is a preferred supplier to the world's leading manufacturers of electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries and electronics.

Attachments

Disclaimer

GEA Group AG published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 08:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
