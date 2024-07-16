"Cost-efficient and low-risk entry into Carbon Capture" is the title of the presentation by Dr. Felix Ortloff, Senior Director of the Center of Competence (CoC) Carbon Capture Solutions of GEA Group AG. In his role, he is responsible for the development and implementation of the Carbon Capture Solutions technology portfolio. He looks back on more than ten years of professional experience in the field of thermal separation technologies. "Sustainability and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions are of key importance for energy-intensive industries with process-related CO₂ emissions. Carbon capture offers a potential solution to this problem," says Dr. Ortloff. "GEA offers an end-to-end portfolio of Carbon Capture solutions to mitigate the financial and technological risks for its customers. This is done through a step-by-step approach to the issue, resulting in lower project costs," says Dr. Ortloff. His presentation deals with technical, strategic and economic aspects of Carbon Capture projects and is based on scenarios for relevant industries. In addition to the technical implementation of the amine-based CO₂ capture solution in the flue gas cleaning chain, the presentation places a strong focus on energy integration measures. Strategically, regional market and logistics effects as well as flexible plant concepts that enable future expansion strategies are considered. The conclusions are based on an economic assessment and a comparison of the various options presented.