GEA heat pump technology leveraged in model London district heating project: Bunhill 2 Energy Centre

GEA heat pump system installed at Bunhill 2 Energy Centre, Islington, central London. (Photo: Islington Council)

The idea is as ingenious as it is unique and has the potential to become a global role model: the Bunhill Heat and Power Network project in central London. By using waste heat from the London Underground network, 1,350 homes, a school and two leisure centers in Islington are now heated and supplied with hot water as part of the council's efforts to reduce carbon emissions and achieve CO 2 neutrality by 2030.

Paddy McGuinness, Managing Director of Colloide Engineering Systems, adds: 'Colloide has been involved in several renewable energy projects. We partnered with GEA. on this project given their knowledge of ammonia refrigeration and heat pump technology. Based on GEA's experience, 95 percent of the industrial refrigeration plants installed over the last 10 years have been ammonia based. Increased pressure to reduce energy bills for end users is driving a lot of interest in ammonia heat pumps.'