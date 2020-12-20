GEA : honored again with prestigious RAC Cooling Industry Awards

For GEA, the Quorn® Foods project involved installing a new compressor to improve performance - in parallel with replacing a faulty refrigeration system during a planned shutdown at the food manufacturer's plant at its site in North Yorkshire, UK. The customer, as well as the judges of the RAC Cooling Industry Awards, were delighted with the GEA solution. By investing in a GEA Grasso Conversion Kit (GGCK), Quorn® Foods benefited from a larger compressor that replaced aging equipment and increased cooling capacity by an additional seven percent. This not only improved the site's efficiency, but also resulted in energy savings and a reduced carbon footprint. GEA also upgraded the existing control system with a new OMNI Retrofit Panel control (GORP). This state-of-the-art control and management system ensures optimal operation of the plant.

Throughout the installation, the GEA Refrigeration Technologies team worked under great time pressure, with only ten days available for all the work. GEA successfully completed the project in just five days and, as a result, Quorn® Foods was able to restart production without interrupting the plant's workflow.

The RAC Cooling Industry Awards judges praised GEA's strong commitment at the awards, which were held online for pandemic reasons. 'GEA demonstrated great foresight and found a cost-effective solution for the customer within the given timeframe through its great expertise and decades of experience in refrigeration. Furthermore, GEA also took the opportunity to improve the flexibility of the plant's operation and realized energy savings.'