GEA Group AG    G1A   DE0006602006

GEA GROUP AG

(G1A)
  Report
GEA : Refrigeration Technologies opens new service branch in western U.S.

03/03/2021 | 06:04am EST
A specialized GEA service technician performs a screw compressor rebuild. (image: GEA)

With the opening of its new service location in Patterson, California, USA, GEA is making it easier for industrial refrigeration customers to get the support they need. The new branch is one of three GEA service locations, the others being York, Pennsylvania and Pasadena, Texas. GEA products and services are now even more accessible, particularly for customers located in the western region of North America. From the Patterson branch, GEA offers field service through maintenance, inspection, troubleshooting, installation and commissioning.

Additionally, the already-up-and-running, temperature-controlled compressor rebuild space allows GEA's highly skilled technicians to carefully manage sensitive equipment tolerances. Rebuild services are available for both GEA compressors and those from other manufacturers. Swift turnarounds of rebuilds from GEA's entire product range are now possible at all three GEA service locations, which means urgent rebuilds can be carried out at the facility closest to the customer, saving valuable time thanks to shorter transport distances.

'We're committed to providing our customers with responsive service and high-quality products delivered by professional and experienced personnel. As a result of this new branch, we are now able to serve our customers in western North America even more efficiently,' says Carlos J. Lugo, Head of Service at GEA Refrigeration Technologies in North America. 'Our business has been categorized as essential during the current pandemic; therefore, our service facilities will remain open. At the same time, we take every precaution to protect the health and safety of our employees and customers,' confirms Lugo.

Disclaimer

GEA Group AG published this content on 03 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2021 11:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 4 672 M 5 651 M 5 651 M
Net income 2020 159 M 193 M 193 M
Net Debt 2020 20,5 M 24,8 M 24,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,8x
Yield 2020 2,89%
Capitalization 5 281 M 6 375 M 6 388 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,13x
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 18 248
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart GEA GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
GEA Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEA GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 30,42 €
Last Close Price 29,26 €
Spread / Highest target 26,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefan Klebert Chairman-Executive Board
Marcus A. Ketter Chief Financial Officer
Helmut Perlet Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Giloth Chief Operating Officer
Morten Hugo Johansen Administration Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEA GROUP AG-0.07%6 375
ATLAS COPCO AB17.86%69 091
FANUC CORPORATION5.68%48 167
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION9.24%38 204
SANDVIK AB14.75%34 637
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.3.87%29 841
