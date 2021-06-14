GEA : develops new compact evaporator series CompaCon

GEA's CompaCon falling film evaporator is designed for the concentration of all types of liquids. (Photo: GEA)

GEA has developed a new, compact evaporation series for the concentration of all kinds of liquids. All components needed for operation are installed in two modules which meet the standards for container transportation. All parts are accessible as platforms are provided up to the top.

The unit is delivered fully cabled and pre-commissioned with a fully automatic control system based on the GEA Codex Standard (Siemens PLC).

These evaporation units are designed for evaporation capacities from 50 to 3000 kg/h. Depending on the product and requested concentration two evaporation technologies are used: falling film evaporation (FF) and forced circulation (FC) evaporation. Additionally, GEA is offering two heating options: thermally (T), as direct steam or thermal vapor recompression (TVR) or electrically with mechanical vapor recompression (MVR). The thermal vapor compressors are designed by GEA with high efficiency. GEA has more than 80 years of experience in the development and design of jet pumps and compressors. The latest compact design available on the market is used for mechanical vapor recompression. They are controlled by a frequency converter. The plant then does not require live steam during operation. The CompaCon (FF) series is available in 4 sizes - XS, S, M, L ranging from 50 to 3000 kg/h evaporation. Heating options of FF series are thermally (T) for the sizes XS, S, M and electrically (E) for the sizes M and L The FC series is available in 2 sizes (S and M) with a range from 100 kg/h to 1500 kg/h evaporation. The heating option for these units is thermally (T) by direct steam or with TVR. Due to the high degree of modularization the timeline from order to first product run is very attractive as long installation and commission periods are not necessary. Capacity increase is possible in many cases by exchange of one of the modules.