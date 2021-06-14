Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. GEA Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    G1A   DE0006602006

GEA GROUP AG

(G1A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GEA : develops new compact evaporator series CompaCon

06/14/2021 | 07:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
GEA's CompaCon falling film evaporator is designed for the concentration of all types of liquids. (Photo: GEA)

GEA has developed a new, compact evaporation series for the concentration of all kinds of liquids. All components needed for operation are installed in two modules which meet the standards for container transportation. All parts are accessible as platforms are provided up to the top.
The unit is delivered fully cabled and pre-commissioned with a fully automatic control system based on the GEA Codex Standard (Siemens PLC).

These evaporation units are designed for evaporation capacities from 50 to 3000 kg/h. Depending on the product and requested concentration two evaporation technologies are used: falling film evaporation (FF) and forced circulation (FC) evaporation. Additionally, GEA is offering two heating options: thermally (T), as direct steam or thermal vapor recompression (TVR) or electrically with mechanical vapor recompression (MVR). The thermal vapor compressors are designed by GEA with high efficiency. GEA has more than 80 years of experience in the development and design of jet pumps and compressors. The latest compact design available on the market is used for mechanical vapor recompression. They are controlled by a frequency converter. The plant then does not require live steam during operation.

The CompaCon (FF) series is available in 4 sizes - XS, S, M, L ranging from 50 to 3000 kg/h evaporation. Heating options of FF series are thermally (T) for the sizes XS, S, M and electrically (E) for the sizes M and L The FC series is available in 2 sizes (S and M) with a range from 100 kg/h to 1500 kg/h evaporation. The heating option for these units is thermally (T) by direct steam or with TVR.

Due to the high degree of modularization the timeline from order to first product run is very attractive as long installation and commission periods are not necessary. Capacity increase is possible in many cases by exchange of one of the modules.

Disclaimer

GEA Group AG published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 11:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GEA GROUP AG
07:42aGEA  : develops new compact evaporator series CompaCon
PU
06/10SIGN OF RECOGNITION : GEA pays Corona Bonus worldwide
PU
06/10PRESS RELEASE : GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Sign of recognition: GEA pays Coro..
DJ
06/10GEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Sign of recognition: GEA pays Corona Bonus worldw..
EQ
06/09GEA  : technology for the production of pure lithium hydroxide, a key raw materi..
PU
06/08ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Amgen, Biogen, Halfords, J Sainsbury, Uber...
06/08GEA  : implements innovative ViwateQ® surface treatment at Danish factory
PU
06/08GEA GROUP  : Goldman Sachs lowers its rating to Sell
MD
06/07GEA : fortunate cooperation with Fortune Dairy
PU
06/02GEA  : Separator hycon® pioneer for fully automated one-touch production in bloo..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 679 M 5 669 M 5 669 M
Net income 2021 234 M 284 M 284 M
Net cash 2021 235 M 285 M 285 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,4x
Yield 2021 2,47%
Capitalization 6 213 M 7 515 M 7 527 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,28x
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 18 070
Free-Float 91,6%
Chart GEA GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
GEA Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEA GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 35,05 €
Last Close Price 34,42 €
Spread / Highest target 27,8%
Spread / Average Target 1,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefan Klebert Chairman-Executive Board
Marcus A. Ketter Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Helmrich Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Giloth Chief Operating Officer
Morten Hugo Johansen Administration Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEA GROUP AG17.55%7 515
ATLAS COPCO AB21.59%71 397
FANUC CORPORATION3.39%45 815
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION10.86%38 972
SANDVIK AB11.43%33 801
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED27.22%33 241