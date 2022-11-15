EQS-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Product Launch/Sustainability

GEA presents eco-friendly manure management solution with strategic partner N2 Applied (news with additional features)



15.11.2022 / 14:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Sustainable farming

GEA presents eco-friendly manure management solution with strategic partner N2 Applied

Partnership complements GEA’s solutions for sustainable farming

N2 Applied solution reduces 99% of methane emissions from manure storage and spreading

The new manure processing unit will support dairy farmers in reaching their sustainability targets

GEA and N2 Applied presented the eco-friendly technology at the EuroTier trade fair



Düsseldorf, November 15, 2022 – GEA has entered a long-term exclusive strategic partnership with N2 Applied, an international agricultural technology business based in Norway. This partnership foresees the manufacturing and worldwide distribution of the manure processing solution for the dairy farming industry. The solution will support dairy farmers as well as the dairy industry in reaching their sustainability targets. The N2 Applied manure processing units will be sold globally through GEA’s sales organization.

The manure management system converts slurry from livestock farming into an environmentally friendly, nitrogen-enriched fertilizer. By using plasma technology, the manure is enriched with nitrogen from the air. At the same time, the pH is lowered without adding chemicals, reducing 95 percent of ammonia and 99 percent of methane emissions from manure storage and spreading.

The end product provides farmers with cost-effective, sustainable fertilizer, increasing the average yield of the crop by up to 40 percent. An additional benefit is that the process eliminates the typical odor of manure. Built into a 20-foot container, the system operates automatically, can be monitored remotely and can be easily integrated into the farm's existing infrastructure. Overall, the solution promotes circular economy and reduces a farm’s total greenhouse gas emissions by up to 30 percent.

"Our strategic partnership with N2 Applied enables a critical expansion of our GEA Farm Technologies portfolio,” says Peter Lauwers, CEO GEA Farm Technologies. “This innovative manure management technology fits perfectly with our solutions for modern dairy farms. In line with our sustainability goals, we can now offer our customers even more targeted state-of-the-art solutions to achieve climate targets on an industrial scale."

“Joining forces with GEA puts our technology onto a global stage and can enable us to drive its adoption by livestock farmers much faster,” says Carl Hansson, CEO of N2 Applied. “At a time when farming is under pressure from environmental challenges and cost of chemical fertilizers have seen large price increases combined with a scarcity of supply, the partnership will offer a clear and compelling path to more assured and sustainable food production.”



With this partnership, GEA extends its product portfolio for modern dairy farms and thereby strengthens its leading position in offering solutions for sustainable farming. At EuroTier 2022, the world’s leading trade fair for animal farming and livestock management, GEA demonstrates how dairy farms can implement the right strategy with the help of automated milking and feeding systems as well as manure management.

The manure processing solution is housed in a 20ft container. It adds nitrogen from the air into the slurry and turns it in an efficient fertilizer Source: N2 Applied

Media Relations

Anne Putz

VP Media Relations

Peter-Müller-Str. 12,

40468 Düsseldorf, Germany

Phone +49 211 9136-1500

anne.putz@gea.com

Lilian Schmalenstroer

Media Relations Manager (Trade press)

Peter-Müller-Str. 12,

40468 Duesseldorf, Germany

Tel. +49 211 91361502

lilian.schmalenstroer@gea.com

About GEA

GEA is one of the world's largest suppliers of systems and components to the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The international technology­ group, founded in 1881, focuses on machinery and plants, as well as advanced process technology, components, and comprehensive services. With more than 18,000 employees working across five divisions and 62 countries, the group generated revenues of more than EUR 4.7 billion in fiscal year 2021. GEA plants, processes, components and services enhance the efficiency and sustainability of production processes across the globe. They contribute significantly to the reduction of CO 2 emissions, plastic usage and food waste. In doing so, GEA makes a key contribution toward a sustainable future, in line with the company’s purpose: "Engineering for a better world".

GEA is listed in the German MDAX and the STOXX® Europe 600 Index and is also among the companies comprising the DAX 50 ESG and MSCI Global Sustainability Indices.

More information can be found online at gea.com.

If you do not want to receive any further information from GEA, please send an e-mail to pr@gea.com.