GEA : raises outlook for 2023 following strong first quarter Press release

Press Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Düsseldorf (Germany), May 5, 2023

GEA raises outlook for 2023 following strong first quarter

Order intake rises to a new record of EUR 1.58 billion (Q1 2022: EUR 1.54 billion)

Revenue growth of 12.8 percent (organic: 13.9 percent) to EUR 1.27 billion

(Q1 2022: EUR 1.13 billion)

(Q1 2022: EUR 1.13 billion) EBITDA before restructuring expenses improved by a significant 24.3 percent to EUR 172 million (Q1 2022: EUR 138 million); corresponding EBITDA margin of 13.5 percent, up 1.2 percentage points on the prior-year figure (Q1 2022: 12.3 percent)

prior-year figure (Q1 2022: 12.3 percent) ROCE increased to 33.1 percent (Q1 2022: 29.3 percent)

Net working capital as percentage of revenue slightly increased to 6.9 percent (Q1 2022: 6.1 percent); decline in net liquidity to EUR 274 million (Q1 2022: EUR 412 million) due to

share buyback program

Outlook for 2023 raised

GEA has raised its outlook for fiscal year 2023 following a strong first quarter. Revenue is now forecast to grow on an organic basis by more than 8.0 percent (previously: more than 5.0 percent). EBITDA before restructuring expenses at constant exchange rates is expected to be at the upper part of the range between EUR 730 million and 790 million (previously: range between EUR 730 million and

790 million). At the same time, GEA aims to further increase the EBITDA margin before restructuring expenses to at least 14.0 percent (previously: more than 13.8 percent). GEA now expects ROCE to be more than 32.0 percent at constant exchange rates (previously: at least 29.0 percent).

CEO Stefan Klebert: "We have made a very good start to 2023. Our products, solutions and services are in high demand - especially in the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. One of our key success drivers is the fact that our customers are increasingly looking for solutions to save energy and conserve resources. Drawing on our strength, we look to the future with confidence and are able to raise our outlook for the full year."

Order intake rises to a new record level

In the first quarter of 2023, order intake rose by 2.4 percent (organic: 3.9 percent) to a record level of

EUR 1,581 million (Q1 2022: EUR 1,544 million). Among the factors contributing to this increase were five large orders (each with a volume of more than EUR 15 million), amounting to a total of EUR 126 million. With double-digit growth, the new food, beverage and dairy farming customer industries made a particularly significant contribution to the record figure.

Revenue improved by 12.8 percent in the reporting period (organic: 13.9 percent) to EUR 1,271 million

(Q1 2022: EUR 1,126 million). All divisions contributed, mostly posting double-digit increases. Among the customer industries, notably dairy farming, dairy processing, food and chemicals performed positively. The renewable resources business similarly recorded significant revenue growth. In the first quarter of 2023, the share of service revenue increased from 36.2 percent to 36.6 percent.