    G1A   DE0006602006

GEA GROUP AG

(G1A)
03/22 06:24:46 am
37.74 EUR   +3.82%
GEA : revamps and refines its global brand identity

03/14/2022 | 06:14am EDT
In essence, the logo represents the GEA brand's premium quality. Prompted primarily by the need to improve how the logo displays in digital contexts as well as to add dynamism, the refreshed design features a horizontal platform that binds the logo together. With its sharp, precise lines, it embodies technical excellence in engineering. In terms of new color palette, strong contrasts make a bold statement evoking the break of dawn and the opportunity for improvement each new day brings.

Since icons are integral to modern-day communications, they also play a key role at GEA, especially in digital applications. Here, too, the company has chosen a simple, minimalistic design idiom. An open contour lends the GEA icons a uniquely distinctive look.

The brand refresh is rounded out with a new typography. GEA Sans features a bold, technical appeal that takes its cue from the logo's latest iteration and is strongly associated with engineering.

"The new GEA brand experience conveys our sustainability DNA and technology leadership in an emotional way," says Jill Meiburg, SVP Group Communications and Brand. "We want to be seen as approachable and trustworthy, while staying true to our purpose - engineering for a better world - and thereby creating a strong identification with GEA."

Disclaimer

GEA Group AG published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 10:13:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on GEA GROUP AG
Financials
Sales 2022 5 042 M 5 520 M 5 520 M
Net income 2022 313 M 343 M 343 M
Net cash 2022 391 M 428 M 428 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,5x
Yield 2022 2,71%
Capitalization 6 450 M 7 062 M 7 062 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 18 143
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends GEA GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 36,35 €
Average target price 44,10 €
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Klebert Chairman-Executive Board
Marcus A. Ketter Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Helmrich Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Giloth Chief Operating Officer
Morten Hugo Johansen Administration Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEA GROUP AG-24.41%7 062
ATLAS COPCO AB-21.38%59 227
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-14.82%34 815
FANUC CORPORATION-20.59%31 709
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-17.20%30 117
SANDVIK AB-17.66%26 862