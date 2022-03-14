GEA : revamps and refines its global brand identity

In essence, the logo represents the GEA brand's premium quality. Prompted primarily by the need to improve how the logo displays in digital contexts as well as to add dynamism, the refreshed design features a horizontal platform that binds the logo together. With its sharp, precise lines, it embodies technical excellence in engineering. In terms of new color palette, strong contrasts make a bold statement evoking the break of dawn and the opportunity for improvement each new day brings.

Since icons are integral to modern-day communications, they also play a key role at GEA, especially in digital applications. Here, too, the company has chosen a simple, minimalistic design idiom. An open contour lends the GEA icons a uniquely distinctive look.

The brand refresh is rounded out with a new typography. GEA Sans features a bold, technical appeal that takes its cue from the logo's latest iteration and is strongly associated with engineering.

"The new GEA brand experience conveys our sustainability DNA and technology leadership in an emotional way," says Jill Meiburg, SVP Group Communications and Brand. "We want to be seen as approachable and trustworthy, while staying true to our purpose - engineering for a better world - and thereby creating a strong identification with GEA."