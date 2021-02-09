GEA : supplies gas cleaning systems for the Fluid Catalytic Cracking Units (FCCU) of two Refineries in Spain

3D visualization of a GEA HESP. (Photo: GEA)

GEA has received two orders for gas cleaning systems from the oil and energy group Compañía Española de Petróleos SA (CEPSA, Madrid, Spain) for their refineries in La Rabida and San Roque.

The scope of supply includes the technical planning and engineering, delivery and installation of two Hot Electrostatic Precipitators (HESP) including dust transport and dust storage silos. The existing FCC units at CEPSA will be upgraded with downstream high-efficiency hot electrostatic precipitators for dust capture. GEA's gas cleaning solution will ensure that CEPSA's refineries will comply with the emission limits required by the Spanish government from 2024. Commissioning is scheduled for as early as 2023.

GEA's HESPs are robust, reliable and efficient. They can be operated for several years without major maintenance. The customer, CEPSA, wanted to complete the projects with the highest quality in the shortest possible time and therefore chose GEA. GEA has extensive experience in the design and project execution of Hot Electrostatic Precipitators (HESP) for Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) plants.