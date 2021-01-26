GEA : supplies state-of-the-art extraction lines for Portugal's largest olive oil mill

Commissioning of the new Olibest oil mill is scheduled to be ready for the 2021/2022 campaign. (image: Olibest, Gestão Agrícola, Lda.)

At the end of 2020, GEA signed a contract to supply olive oil extraction lines for the new Olibest oil mill in the Alentejo region of Portugal, in the district of Serpa. The order, worth more than EUR 4 million, is the largest in the history of GEA's Center of Excellence for Olive Oil, further strengthening GEA's reputation as one of the leading suppliers for olive oil production, and is an important milestone for the sector.

Backed by Portuguese investors led by Alvaro Labella, the Olibest project includes the construction of a modern processing plant with a capacity of up to 1.5 million kilos of olives per day. The contract covers the supply and installation of five complete extraction lines for the first and second extraction of olive mash as well as GEA pumps, hammer mills, malaxers and vibrating screens. At the heart of each line, GEA decanters for oil extraction will enable the processing of up to 400 tons per day and GEA separators for polishing the olive oil, will allow for processing of 3,000 liters per hour. The integration of automation and remote management systems will enable precise and centralized management of olive oil production throughout the entire process. Commissioning of the new Olibest oil mill is scheduled to be ready for the 2021/2022 campaign.

'Most of the leading olive mills around the world are using GEA process technology. We've carried out several major projects in Portugal already and have been working successfully with Alvaro Labella in olive oil production for more than ten years. We're proud that GEA was selected once again, this time for the Olibest project, which also has scope for future expansion,' says Pedro Munoz, Senior Director of Separation & Flow Technologies Division at GEA Iberia. The reliability and robustness of GEA equipment, the high level of automation and excellent service, including the option for a Service Level Agreement, were key factors in GEA's favor.

'We ensure our service technicians are thoroughly trained and as a result, their expertise is widely known throughout the industry,' explains Francisco Plaza, head of the GEA delegation in Úbeda. 'Moreover, as one of the leading manufacturers of centrifugal technology, we can leverage our knowledge across industries, and these synergies ultimately benefit our customers in the olive oil sector.'