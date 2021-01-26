Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  GEA Group AG    G1A   DE0006602006

GEA GROUP AG

(G1A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GEA : supplies state-of-the-art extraction lines for Portugal's largest olive oil mill

01/26/2021 | 04:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The new Olibest olive oil mill in the region of Alentejo will allow a capacity of up to 1.5 million kilos of olives per day.

At the end of 2020, GEA signed a contract to supply olive oil extraction lines for the new Olibest oil mill in the Alentejo region of Portugal, in the district of Serpa. The order, worth more than EUR 4 million, is the largest in the history of GEA's Center of Excellence for Olive Oil, further strengthening GEA's reputation as one of the leading suppliers for olive oil production, and is an important milestone for the sector.

Commissioning of the new Olibest oil mill is scheduled to be ready for the 2021/2022 campaign. (image: Olibest, Gestão Agrícola, Lda.)

At the end of 2020, GEA signed a contract to supply olive oil extraction lines for the new Olibest oil mill in the Alentejo region of Portugal, in the district of Serpa. The order, worth more than EUR 4 million, is the largest in the history of GEA's Center of Excellence for Olive Oil, further strengthening GEA's reputation as one of the leading suppliers for olive oil production, and is an important milestone for the sector.

Backed by Portuguese investors led by Alvaro Labella, the Olibest project includes the construction of a modern processing plant with a capacity of up to 1.5 million kilos of olives per day. The contract covers the supply and installation of five complete extraction lines for the first and second extraction of olive mash as well as GEA pumps, hammer mills, malaxers and vibrating screens. At the heart of each line, GEA decanters for oil extraction will enable the processing of up to 400 tons per day and GEA separators for polishing the olive oil, will allow for processing of 3,000 liters per hour. The integration of automation and remote management systems will enable precise and centralized management of olive oil production throughout the entire process. Commissioning of the new Olibest oil mill is scheduled to be ready for the 2021/2022 campaign.

'Most of the leading olive mills around the world are using GEA process technology. We've carried out several major projects in Portugal already and have been working successfully with Alvaro Labella in olive oil production for more than ten years. We're proud that GEA was selected once again, this time for the Olibest project, which also has scope for future expansion,' says Pedro Munoz, Senior Director of Separation & Flow Technologies Division at GEA Iberia. The reliability and robustness of GEA equipment, the high level of automation and excellent service, including the option for a Service Level Agreement, were key factors in GEA's favor.

'We ensure our service technicians are thoroughly trained and as a result, their expertise is widely known throughout the industry,' explains Francisco Plaza, head of the GEA delegation in Úbeda. 'Moreover, as one of the leading manufacturers of centrifugal technology, we can leverage our knowledge across industries, and these synergies ultimately benefit our customers in the olive oil sector.'

About GEA Iberia

GEA employs roughly 500 people in the Iberian Peninsula and has a total of seven offices in Spain and Portugal, located in key economic centers, including Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Huelva, Úbeda, Vigo and Lisbon. Via the Center of Excellence for Olive Oil in Úbeda, GEA develops effective and sustainable solutions for the olive sector which includes training opportunities for customers.

Disclaimer

GEA Group AG published this content on 25 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 09:25:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about GEA GROUP AG
04:26aGEA : supplies state-of-the-art extraction lines for Portugal's largest olive oi..
PU
03:02aSLICING WITHOUT CRUST FREEZING : GEA slashes energy costs with a new involute bl..
PU
01/25GEA GROUP : UBS reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
01/25GEA GROUP : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Sell rating
MD
01/22GEA GROUP : Kepler Cheuvreux gives a Buy rating
MD
01/22GEA GROUP : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
01/18GEA GROUP : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
01/15GEA GROUP : Morgan Stanley reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
01/13GEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the..
EQ
01/12GEA GROUP : JP Morgan remains a Sell rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 681 M 5 669 M 5 669 M
Net income 2020 159 M 193 M 193 M
Net Debt 2020 19,6 M 23,7 M 23,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 32,0x
Yield 2020 2,86%
Capitalization 5 330 M 6 464 M 6 455 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,14x
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 18 248
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart GEA GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
GEA Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEA GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 30,19 €
Last Close Price 29,53 €
Spread / Highest target 25,3%
Spread / Average Target 2,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefan Klebert Chairman-Executive Board
Helmut Perlet Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Giloth Chief Operating Officer
Marcus A. Ketter Chief Financial Officer
Hartmut Eberlein Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEA GROUP AG0.85%6 464
ATLAS COPCO AB11.11%65 549
FANUC CORPORATION6.31%49 834
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-0.97%34 746
SANDVIK AB8.00%32 786
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED14.65%29 977
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ