Additional hydraulic transport for compressible suspended solids

The GEA varipond® system offers an additional advantage when handling compressible suspended solids. The function enables the decanter centrifuge to handle such solids more effectively by adjusting the liquid level. This hydraulic transport function ensures efficient dewatering and transportation of compressible solids, resulting in improved separation performance and a higher solids content of 2-3 wt% in the discharged product than without the GEA varipond® system.

The Fibenol Sunburst Technology Process is in line with GEA's goal of "Engineering for a better world" by focusing on two key aspects: Maximizing sugar recovery and prioritizing sustainability through the use of sustainable hardwood biomass. Firstly, the process focuses on maximizing sugar recovery. By using innovative pre-treatment technologies and enzymatic solutions, the Sunburst Technology Process achieves over 95% of sugar recovery. This focus on efficient sugar extraction from biomass is in line with GEA's commitment to engineering solutions that optimize resource utilization and maximize productivity. This demonstrates GEA's commitment to utilizing the full potential of natural resources in a sustainable and efficient way.

Secondly, the Sunburst Technology Process emphasizes sustainability through the use of sustainable hardwood biomass. By using renewable biomass as a feedstock, the process reduces reliance on fossil fuels, which supports the overall goal of promoting environmentally friendly practices. This approach helps to reduce the impact on the environment by reducing carbon emissions, minimizing waste and utilizing a renewable resource that can be replenished.

By prioritizing sustainability and maximizing sugar recovery, the Fibenol Sunburst Technology Process is an example of GEA's commitment to engineering solutions that contribute to a better world. It meets the need for sustainable alternatives in the bioenergy and biochemical industries and offers an innovative approach that aligns with environmental goals and reduces dependence on finite resources.

Background information

Wood as a valuable raw material

Trees cover around 30 percent of our planet's surface and are home to millions of plant and animal species. They purify the air and produce oxygen, protect the soil from erosion and improve water quality. At the same time, trees are part of the largest renewable biomass on earth: plants. Wood is a circular material that is used for an infinite number of purposes in our daily lives. Sustainable forest management is therefore key to maintaining healthy ecosystems and ensuring the availability of green materials.

About Fibenol

Fibenol is dedicated to creating a sustainable future by developing and producing bio-based alternatives to fossil-based materials. This includes producing a range of biomaterials such as LIGNOVA lignin, C5 and C6 cellulosic sugars, and specialty celluloses. These sustainable building blocks can replace conventional fossil-based materials in various industries, including plastics, construction, adhesives, cosmetics, etc. Optimizing wood valorization is the way to transition industries from fossil to bio-based materials.