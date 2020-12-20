GEA : technologies for high-quality milk lactoferrin processing

Commercial production of lactoferrin involves the precisely controlled extraction and purification of the protein from raw materials such as skim milk, cheese whey or 'native' whey - whey produced directly from skim milk via membrane filtration. The lactoferrin molecule is heat sensitive and its functionality is significantly reduced if the protein is denatured; therefore, careful pasteurization of the raw material is essential and is carried out in combination with milk processing using bacteria removal separators (BRS) or micro filtration.

Extraction and purification of lactoferrin from the raw material is then carried out using a combination of ion exchange chromatography and membrane filtration; the purified and concentrated lactoferrin is then dried into a powder through freeze drying or gentle spray drying.

'Lactoferrin has traditionally been dried using Freeze-drying and when using spray drying it is especially important to configure a process that will result in a highly reproducible and finely controlled powder particle size distribution' explains Nanna Borne, GEA Sales Engineer, Dairy Evaporation & Powders. 'For example, if the lactoferrin is being produced for use in a powder blend, such as infant milk formula, it is important that the lactoferrin component can be easily blended into the milk formula, and that it does not separate out when the consumer product is stored and transported. GEA works with customers around the world to develop and optimize lactoferrin powder process lines for a growing global market.'