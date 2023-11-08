Third-quarter EBITDA before restructuring expenses rose 4.2 percent to EUR 207.0 million (Q3 2022: EUR 198.7 million). The corresponding margin improved by 0.6 percentage points to 15.3 percent (Q3 2022: 14.7 percent). The higher share of the service business contributed significantly to this positive development.

Profit for the period climbed by 12.9 percent to EUR 120.8 million (Q3 2022: EUR 107.0 million). Earnings per share increased accordingly from EUR 0.61 to EUR 0.70, with earnings per share before restructuring expenses up from EUR 0.66 to EUR 0.72.

Alongside improved earnings, cash flow from operating activities rose clearly in the third quarter to EUR 235.7 million (Q3 2022: EUR 146.5 million), especially due to higher advance payments and a decline in trade payables. With only a slight change in investing activities, free cash flow rose sharply by 81.0 percent to EUR 186.9 million (Q3 2022: EUR 103.3 million). Around 95 percent of EBITDA was thus converted into free cash flow (before restructuring expenses).

Net liquidity, including lease liabilities, amounted to 232.9 Mio. EUR as at the reporting date of September 30, 2023 (September 30, 2022: 235.1 Mio. EUR). Net working capital as a percentage of revenue improved to 8.3 percent compared with 8.9 percent in the prior-year quarter. Return on capital employed (ROCE) increased noticeably from 30.6 percent to 33.9 percent.