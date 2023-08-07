DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - The chief financial officer of plant manufacturer Gea has died. Marcus Ketter died unexpectedly last Sunday at the age of 55, the group announced in Düsseldorf on Monday. During his tenure, the manager had helped shape the turnaround of the company. In particular, he said, the sharp reduction in net working capital and the associated improvement in roce and net liquidity were worthy of mention. In addition, he had made a significant contribution to regaining the confidence of the capital market.

Ketter joined Gea in 2019 from steel trader Klockner & Co. Until a decision is made on his successor, Group CEO Klebert and board member Johannes Giloth are to be responsible for financial issues on the management board. Gea's share price initially did not react to the news./lew/he