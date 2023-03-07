Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. GEA Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    G1A   DE0006602006

GEA GROUP AG

(G1A)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:19:58 2023-03-07 am EST
42.60 EUR   +1.53%
07:09aGea exceeds profit target and increases dividend - share price rises
DP
04:59aJefferies leaves Gea Group at 'Hold' - Target 42 euros
DP
04:56aGEA GROUP : Warburg Research remains Neutral
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gea exceeds profit target and increases dividend - share price rises

03/07/2023 | 07:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Plant manufacturer Gea has exceeded its profit target in 2022 thanks to good business in almost all areas. Adjusted for group restructuring costs, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted Ebitda) rose 14 percent to 712 million euros, the company announced in Düsseldorf on Tuesday. For the new year, CEO Stefan Klebert is targeting earnings of between 730 and 790 million euros. The news was well received on the stock market.

In a subdued environment, the Gea share gained at times more than two percent in the morning to its highest level in just over a year. The share was not quite able to maintain this level, but with a gain of around one percent was still among the top performers in the MDax. With the price gain following the figures and outlook, the share extended its recent gains - since the interim low at the end of September 2022, the stock market value has increased by around 36 percent to 7.3 billion euros.

Traders praised the figures. Gea not only exceeded its own profit forecast, but also the average expectations of analysts. The board's target for the new year is also surprisingly high: Industry experts had on average only an adjusted operating profit of around 742 million euros on the cards. Industry expert Akash Gupta from U.S. bank JPMorgan spoke of a good end to the year. Management's targets for 2023 could also push up market expectations for operating profit somewhat.

Gea CEO Klebert considered the results particularly noteworthy given the difficult environment. "Dealing with several, interlinked crises demanded a lot from us last year." For example, the company had to contend with problems in the supply of certain components, which have affected many companies for some time.

Despite this, the Group increased its sales by almost ten percent to just under 5.2 billion euros. Adjusted for exchange rates and changes in business mix, the increase was around nine percent. Management had recently forecast an increase of more than seven percent.

Order intake rose by around nine percent to 5.7 billion euros. According to the figures, business with the dairy and chemical industries in particular showed strong growth. At the end of December, the order backlog totaled 3.2 billion euros, almost 15 percent higher than a year earlier.

Below the line, Gea earned a good 401 million euros, almost a third more than a year earlier. The dividend is to rise from 90 to 95 cents per share. However, analysts on average had expected somewhat more here.

For 2023, the Management Board again expects higher sales and higher profits in day-to-day business, also thanks to the good order trend. Adjusted for foreign exchange and the purchase and sale of parts of the Group, sales are expected to increase by more than five percent. In terms of adjusted operating profit, management reserves a wider margin: Depending on whether Gea reaches the lower or upper end of the forecast, this corresponds to an increase of between 2.5 and 11 percent.

Return on capital employed (ROCE) is expected to be at least 29 percent on a constant currency basis. Last year, it had increased in absolute terms from 27.8 to 31.8 percent. Adjusted for exchange rate fluctuations, it reached 30.9 percent, which is even higher than the figure forecast by the Management Board in the fall./stw/zb/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GEA GROUP AG 1.36% 42.55 Delayed Quote.9.84%
MDAX -0.22% 29109.37 Delayed Quote.16.15%
S&P GSCI CLASS III MILK (USD) 0.51% 133.7889 Real-time Quote.-5.22%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.34% 75.625 Delayed Quote.5.10%
All news about GEA GROUP AG
07:09aGea exceeds profit target and increases dividend - share price rises
DP
04:59aJefferies leaves Gea Group at 'Hold' - Target 42 euros
DP
04:56aGEA GROUP : Warburg Research remains Neutral
MD
04:35aGEA GROUP : Jefferies remains Neutral
MD
03:33aGea : Corporate Governance Statement
PU
03:26aGEA GROUP : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
MD
02:13aGea : Press release Annual Report 2022
PU
01:53aPlant manufacturer Gea exceeds profit target - dividend increases
DP
01:32aGEA exceeds upgraded targets for 2022 and proposes higher dividend
EQ
02/28GEA GROUP : Warburg Research sticks Neutral
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GEA GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 115 M 5 463 M 5 463 M
Net income 2022 330 M 353 M 353 M
Net cash 2022 211 M 225 M 225 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,8x
Yield 2022 2,34%
Capitalization 7 248 M 7 742 M 7 742 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 19 286
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart GEA GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
GEA Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEA GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 41,96 €
Average target price 40,68 €
Spread / Average Target -3,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Klebert Chairman-Management Board
Marcus A. Ketter Chief Financial Officer
Dieter Kempf Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Giloth Chief Operating Officer
Morten Hugo Johansen Administration Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEA GROUP AG9.84%7 742
ATLAS COPCO AB2.57%56 930
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION23.88%46 240
FANUC CORPORATION22.64%34 095
SANDVIK AB18.74%26 834
INGERSOLL RAND INC.14.58%24 245